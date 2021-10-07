CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

FHP: Jacksonville man killed after being hit by pickup truck

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Police car generic Police car (Nick Papantonis)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after a crash left a man dead Wednesday night in Nassau County.

Just after 10 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Green Cove Springs man was driving a pickup truck southbound on US-1 in Callahan, approaching the intersection of Cushman Road.

A 41-year-old Jacksonville man was walking southbound along US-1 when he was hit and killed by the truck, FHP said.

The driver was not hurt.

