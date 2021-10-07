CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Don't write off Texas A&M before the Aggies play Alabama football in upset bid | Hurt

Gadsden Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it’s a mistake to simply write off Texas A&M, disappointing start or not. For the rest of the 2021 schedule, the Aggies will have a heavyweight puncher’s chance just as Deontay Wilder will have when he steps in the ring for a third bout with Tyson Fury. There is too much talent on the Aggies roster, some of which seems like it has been in College Station since LBJ was riding his ranch in the Hill Country. Isaiah Spiller might be the best running back in the SEC Jalen Wydermeyer certainly might be the best tight end, DeMarvin Leal the best defensive lineman and so on.

www.gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Person
Lane Kiffin
expressnews.com

Afterglow of Alabama upset remains as Texas A&M zeroes in on Missouri

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson, with elated Aggies fans still swarming Kyle Field, was ready to move on from A&M’s most astonishing victory in almost a decade. “We can’t get distracted by this one game,” Johnson said following the Aggies’ 41-38 toppling of then-No. 1 Alabama,...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Time For Texas A&M To "Move On" Before Facing Alabama

COLLEGE STATION -- The phrase "We want Bama" is a rallying cry for teams around college football on the rise. That certainly was the sentiment for Texas A&M fans going into the season. "We want Bama! We want Bama!" Alabama week has arrived. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Aggies#American Football#Sec#Haynes
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: Calzada, Aggies finally reach expectations

Zach Calzada grew up on Saturday, and so did the Texas A&M Aggies. Calzada rose into a true leadership role against the No. 1 team in the nation. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get the best out of an athlete. Sometimes it takes a half a season to fully develop confidence. Whatever it was — perhaps a little of both — it was something the Aggies had sorely missed over the first 5 games of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Aggies Extra Points: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

COLLEGE STATION – In the hours after Texas A&M lost to Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Oct. 2, the Aggies’ second consecutive setback, A&M students began camping out for tickets to Saturday’s Alabama game. It’s that kind of loyalty A&M coach Jimbo Fisher spoke of late Saturday night as...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Texas A&M earns national award following upset win over Alabama

After pulling off the surprise upset of the week against the nation’s former top team in the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M has been named the CheezIt Bowl National Team of the Week by The FWAA. On Saturday, the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide 41-38 on a last-play field goal and officially threw the college football playoffs into chaos.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy