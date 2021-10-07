CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Housing industry ramps up with 9% jump in single family home sales in Westchester

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Home sales are ramping up in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County saw a 9% jump in single family home sales in the third quarter.

And the average price rose by more than 5% to $855,000, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Sales in Putnam and Rockland counties also went up.

However, Orange County saw a slight drop.

Realtors say the real estate market will improve along with the boosting economy.

