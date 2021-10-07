Housing industry ramps up with 9% jump in single family home sales in Westchester
Home sales are ramping up in the Hudson Valley.
Westchester County saw a 9% jump in single family home sales in the third quarter.
And the average price rose by more than 5% to $855,000, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.
Sales in Putnam and Rockland counties also went up.
However, Orange County saw a slight drop.
Realtors say the real estate market will improve along with the boosting economy.
Comments / 0