Hudson, NY

Store shelves empty as supply chains issues lead to shortages across Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

It's happening again - a common sight at the height of the pandemic, many store shelves are completely empty, with essential products nearly impossible to find.

Things like lunch meat, juice boxes and frozen foods are becoming hard to come by.

Experts say a shortage of workers to move those items from cargo ships to stores is leading to the shortage.

They believe the problem could last until at least the end of the month.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

