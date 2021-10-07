Store shelves empty as supply chains issues lead to shortages across Hudson Valley
It's happening again - a common sight at the height of the pandemic, many store shelves are completely empty, with essential products nearly impossible to find.
Things like lunch meat, juice boxes and frozen foods are becoming hard to come by.
Experts say a shortage of workers to move those items from cargo ships to stores is leading to the shortage.
They believe the problem could last until at least the end of the month.
