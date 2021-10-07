CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Don’t bring Amazon to Newark airport, protesters plead

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJyBC_0cJtccHF00

To a soundtrack of screeching brakes and honking trucks, a group of environmental advocates, Newark residents, and working immigrants held a rally Wednesday to protest an impending deal for an Amazon cargo hub at Newark’s airport.

“Every package you order to arrive in just minutes, every click you make — it has a cost. And who bears the cost? It’s the Black communities, immigrants, Latinx communities, workers, small businesses right here in Newark, Elizabeth, and Irvington,” said Terrance Bankston of Good Jobs, Clean Air New Jersey, a coalition of advocacy groups fighting the deal.

The $307 million agreement between the retail behemoth and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, approved by the agency’s commissioners Aug. 5, means a 20-year lease with Amazon for two airport buildings .

State officials welcomed the tech giant — one of New Jersey’s largest employers — saying Amazon’s investment will create 1,000 jobs and ensure Newark Liberty International Airport becomes a major player in the shipping industry. Amazon will revamp the two ’90s-era buildings to the tune of $150 million and pay another $157 million in rent to the agency over two decades.

But the 30 people gathered Wednesday at Weequahic Park in Newark — located just west of the airport — said the cons of bringing Amazon into the city’s South Ward far outweigh the pros. They held signs calling out how little Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, pay in federal taxes, including a sign drawn to look like a giant head of Bezos, the company’s former CEO and the richest man in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EilnR_0cJtccHF00

Protesters rallying against a deal between the Port Authority and Amazon in Newark on Oct. 6. (Fran Baltzer for the New Jersey Monitor)

One by one, former Amazon employees and city residents took the microphone to share their worries, from the quality of jobs being offered to added traffic problems to worsening air pollution. Each advocate’s speech ended with them yelling “What do we want?” and the crowd booming back, “Clean air!”

“Amazon’s expansion means more trucks on our streets, more planes in our skies, and more emissions. Our children’s health is at stake here,” said Bankston, a resident of Newark’s South Ward.

He noted the coalition is trying to stop Amazon coming to New Jersey “in its current form.” The agreement is expected to be finalized around Nov. 1 and start in early 2023.

Cheryl Ann Albiez, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority, said the negotiations with Amazon for the air cargo facility remain underway.

“All airport partners must ensure fairness in hiring practices and compliance with our airport wage mandates, which provide one of the highest airport minimum wages in the nation,” she said.

Airport employees will receive a minimum wage of $19 an hour by 2023.

The activists stressed they’re not against more jobs or economic help for New Jersey, but worry that what Bankston called a sneaky deal will further harm a city devastated by COVID-19.

He’s holding Zoom meetings to bring attention to Amazon’s footprint in Newark, which he said most residents don’t know about. No traffic study was done, there were no air quality tests, and no genuine Newark voices were considered when the Port Authority made the deal, he said.

“You know, we even could use resources to pave the roads.  There’s been pushback on the deal as is, so let’s have a conversation and make sure the community is being heard,” he said.

The co-chair of Newark’s Environmental Commission, Wynnie-Fred Hinds, stressed the onslaught of pollutants that have been brought to low-income cities. Environmental racism leaves Newark’s residents “always in alert mode,” she said.

Every package you order to arrive in just minutes, every click you make, it has a cost. And who bears the cost? It's the Black communities, immigrants, Latinx communities, workers, small businesses right here in Newark, Elizabeth and Irvington.

– Terrance Bankston, Newark resident

Malika McCaw, a Newark resident who works with nonprofits, said she used to refer people for jobs at Amazon. After learning how overworked its employees are, she said, she regrets it.

McCaw also noted how the increase in Amazon trucks and tractor trailers on Newark streets would make it even harder to drive around the city.

Christian Rodriguez, a resident of the city’s Ironbound section, described their strenuous work in an Amazon warehouse. Rodriguez worked overnight shifts from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., often with mandatory overtime, and said they’d get written up for declining extra hours.

“We work for the richest man in the world, someone who takes a rocket to space for kicks. But as an Amazon worker, I was clocked — I couldn’t take breaks without hurrying my tasks up … or just to take a drink of water, I had to manually clock out,” they said.

A spokesperson for Newark Mayor Ras Baraka did not immediately respond for comment.

Bankston is holding a Zoom conference on Oct. 15 to continue educating residents on the impact Amazon brings, he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Don’t bring Amazon to Newark airport, protesters plead appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Monitor

After N.Y. fund for immigrant workers is nearly depleted, advocates say N.J. fund is too small

Across the Hudson River, immigrant advocacy groups celebrated the $2.1 billion New York allocated for a long-awaited Excluded Workers Fund, available to struggling undocumented residents who were ineligible for federal stimulus checks and jobless benefits. Now that pool of money, claimed by over 300,000 people in the two months since applications opened, is almost gone, […] The post After N.Y. fund for immigrant workers is nearly depleted, advocates say N.J. fund is too small appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
IMMIGRATION
New Jersey Monitor

Activists demand lawmakers act to curb police brutality on ‘Long March for Justice’

Cecille Hepburn marched for her grandson, Kashad Ashford, who police gunned down in 2014 after a car chase. Steven Young marched for change, a year after he quit Atlantic City’s civilian review board, which is tasked with police oversight, in protest over its powerlessness. And Larry Hamm marched because marching is what Larry Hamm does. An […] The post Activists demand lawmakers act to curb police brutality on ‘Long March for Justice’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Democratic socialist seeking Jersey City council seat

A Jersey City council candidate is hoping to bring a touch of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hudson County’s Democratic machine with his bid to become the first democratic socialist elected in New Jersey in a century. Joel Brooks, a union representative with Health and Allied Professionals Employees, is in a two-person race to […] The post Democratic socialist seeking Jersey City council seat appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Passaic River cleanup timeline accelerated after new agreement, officials say

Federal and state environmental protection officials announced a plan to clean superfund contaminants from a nine-mile portion of the polluted Passaic River in what is expected to be the costliest remediation effort in the program’s history. The actual cleanup of the Diamond Alkali superfund site is still likely years away, but members of the state’s congressional […] The post Passaic River cleanup timeline accelerated after new agreement, officials say appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PASSAIC, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
State
New York State
Newark, NJ
Society
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Newark, NJ
Business
New Jersey Monitor

With Bridgegate at center stage, race for humdrum Bergen County post heats up

A county clerk is the unglamorous workhorse of local government, a keeper of records who is tasked with everything from processing passport applications to maintaining property deeds. In New Jersey, it’s an elected position that doesn’t typically make headlines or fill campaign coffers. But then Bridget Kelly is not your typical political candidate. “People tried to […] The post With Bridgegate at center stage, race for humdrum Bergen County post heats up appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Monitor

‘What am I going to do?’: When a signing bonus can’t help the jobless

Nicole Squitieri needs the $500 signing bonus New Jersey is using to lure the unemployed back to work. She said she has no choice but to turn it down. Squitieri is a mom with three kids — two of them have already had to stay home from school after coming into close contact with a […] The post ‘What am I going to do?’: When a signing bonus can’t help the jobless appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey offers wage subsidies, signing bonuses in bid to fill jobs

In its latest bid to jumpstart the state’s stalled economic recovery, New Jersey will offer wage subsidies to certain small businesses and signing bonuses for unemployed people re-entering the workforce, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The new program, dubbed “Return and Earn,” makes businesses with fewer than 100 employees eligible to receive up to $10,000 […] The post New Jersey offers wage subsidies, signing bonuses in bid to fill jobs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Monitor

Forming a new group, N.J.’s immigrant advocates fight for release of migrant detainees

A Bergen County detainee who was woken up in the middle of the night to be flown to Arizona.  A Haitian migrant who was transferred from detention center to detention center seven times over four years. An Essex County resident who was detained while his wife was pregnant, and didn’t meet his child for two […] The post Forming a new group, N.J.’s immigrant advocates fight for release of migrant detainees appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
Person
Christian Rodriguez
Person
Jeff Bezos
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. needs a say in congestion pricing plan, commuters tell MTA

The MTA got an earful from New Jersey commuters during a virtual public meeting on New York City’s proposed congestion toll Friday, with residents saying the Garden State needs to benefit from the billions of dollars in expected revenue. It was the first of two virtual hearings for New Jersey residents to weigh in on […] The post N.J. needs a say in congestion pricing plan, commuters tell MTA appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRAFFIC
New Jersey Monitor

Skyrocketing rates of anti-Asian hate show no signs of slowing

Ritu Chandra is a stand-up comedian, so deft at delivering a punchline that she was on stage almost every weekend before the pandemic. So she’s comfortable being the center of attention. But the unwelcome attention of a stranger in her local park one recent summer morning has left her with lingering nightmares — and a […] The post Skyrocketing rates of anti-Asian hate show no signs of slowing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants

Flight attendants have been subject to unprecedented harassment over masks and more during the pandemic, and a U.S. House panel on Thursday heard the raw details of those “air rage” incidents. While there’s no hard data, the leader of the flight attendants’ union said the most aggression appears to occur in Southern states where there’s […] The post Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

4,600 N.J. businesses await specifics of Biden’s vaccine mandate

As more than 4,600 New Jersey businesses prepare to face President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate, employers and their staff are questioning how the directive will work. Who foots the bill for weekly testing? What happens if someone produces a fake vaccine card? What gives the federal government the power to issue this kind of order? […] The post 4,600 N.J. businesses await specifics of Biden’s vaccine mandate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Amazon Warehouse#Good Jobs#Clean Air New Jersey#The New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor

‘Torres for mayor’ campaign in Paterson is shameless even by N.J. standards

“Why not?” That’s what Joey Torres told Joe Malinconico for a Monday story about Torres testing the waters for a mayoral run in Paterson, a story that posted almost exactly four years after Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges and resigned in disgrace as the city’s mayor. I love messy drama, so part of me […] The post ‘Torres for mayor’ campaign in Paterson is shameless even by N.J. standards appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Business owner can get names, addresses of dog owners, N.J. top court rules

In a win for advocates of governmental transparency, the New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday sided with a dog-fence vendor who fought for the names and addresses of Jersey City dog owners, declaring such information is public record regardless of who asks and why. Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina rejected Jersey City’s argument that businesses shouldn’t […] The post Business owner can get names, addresses of dog owners, N.J. top court rules appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Homelessness highest in Essex County, annual count finds

Nearly 8,100 people experienced homelessness on a single January night this year in New Jersey, with nearly a quarter of them living in Essex County, according to a new report on the federally mandated annual enumeration known as the Point in Time Count. The numbers seem to show homelessness has decreased from last year, when […] The post Homelessness highest in Essex County, annual count finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Court slaps N.J. judge with 30-day suspension for ‘misogynistic’ comments

A New Jersey municipal judge has been suspended without pay for 30 days for commiserating with a domestic violence suspect in 2019 about getting “frustrated with the women human beings” and advising the suspect to “let them know you’re the man, and you’re in control.” In an order filed Thursday, the New Jersey Supreme Court […] The post Court slaps N.J. judge with 30-day suspension for ‘misogynistic’ comments appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
New Jersey Monitor

Records reveal effort to silence public on Atlantic City needle exchange closure

When the Atlantic City Council voted in July to stop permitting a local needle exchange to operate, the governing body performed a disservice to its own community, one struggling with opioid addiction and HIV infections. The governing body’s rejection of a center that has proven critical to battling the opioid crisis has been well documented […] The post Records reveal effort to silence public on Atlantic City needle exchange closure appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

As more people grow old without children, advocates demand a stronger safety net

Steve McIntyre and his husband Keith Miller don’t have children. Together for 35 years, they never longed for parenthood. And legal protections for the LGBT community have lagged so far behind other marginalized groups that same-sex marriage wasn’t federally protected until 2015, and same-sex adoptions even later, in 2017. “Given the state of equal rights, […] The post As more people grow old without children, advocates demand a stronger safety net appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

As ICE detention centers shutter, immigrant advocates eye Bergen County’s jail

Ten years ago, New Jersey had space in a quartet of detention centers for thousands of immigrant detainees arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment. Now, years of protests by immigrant advocates has helped diminish the federal agency’s presence in New Jersey’s public jails. On Nov. 1, Hudson County says they will be out of […] The post As ICE detention centers shutter, immigrant advocates eye Bergen County’s jail appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
134
Followers
115
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy