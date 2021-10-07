CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Governing body ICC to switch to inclusive 'batter' from T20 World Cup

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDp2G_0cJtcNES00

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council will change "batsman" to the gender-neutral term "batter" in its playing conditions starting from this month's Twenty20 World Cup, the world governing body said on Thursday.

The Lord's-based Marylebone Cricket Club, the sole authority on the laws of the game since it was founded in 1787, last month made the change in the Laws of Cricket to stress the importance of the women's game.

"The ICC has been utilising the term batter for some time now across our channels and in commentary and we welcome the MCC's decision to implement it into the Laws of cricket and will follow suit with our playing conditions that are derived from the Laws," said ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice.

"This is a natural and perhaps overdue evolution of our sport and now our batters are gender-neutral in the same way as bowlers, fielders and wicket keepers!

"It's a small change, but one that I hope will have significant impact on cricket being viewed as a more inclusive sport."

The preliminary round matches of the men's T20 World Cup will start on Oct. 17 in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

England won the 2017 women's World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's while the women's World T20 final between Australia and India in 2020 attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in increasing signs of popularity of the women's game.

Women's cricket will also feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2022 in Birmingham, England.

"Why not take a small step to ensuring we're a sport that doesn't exclude 50% of the world's population with outdated language choices," Allardice said.

"Whilst some may have made lots of noise against this common-sense change, the majority of people within the game have welcomed the move."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ireland batter Paul Stirling cannot wait for the Men’s T20 World Cup

Paul Stirling has admitted Ireland are eager to make up for lost time and will take nothing for granted in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.It has been five years since the country graced cricket’s top table after they failed to qualify for the 50-over tournament in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the sprint format competition by an extra 12 months.The 31-year-old has been able to travel the world on the franchise circuit, which is a luxury not afforded to all of his team-mates  – but even the experienced batter is desperate for Ireland to again...
SPORTS
t2conline.com

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Groups Announced

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins from October 17 to November 14 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. This tournament was supposed to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it was postponed, and in August 2020, it was announced the league would be played in India. In June 2021, ICC released news that the Men’s T20 World Cup would be held in UAE and Oman due to a suspected third wave of COVID 19 in India.
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

ICC T20 WC: Surprised to see usually 'flat' Sharjah wickets play slow in IPL, says Ireland batter Stirling

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The pitches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have produced some low-scoring contests in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, and that is in contrast to the demands of the shortest format of the game. The format calls for slam-bang action and going into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Ireland batter Paul Stirling has also expressed his concern with the nature of pitches on offer.
WORLD
The Guardian

England’s Mills moves from back brace to shoulder T20 World Cup tilt

England will spend the first week of their winter in quarantine, though for Tymal Mills the restrictions will feel trivial compared with those he faced a year ago. Mills spent three months of last winter in a back brace, recovering from a stress fracture and plotting a summer in which he would fight his way back to fitness and bowl so well that the England selectors who had ignored him for most of the past four years would have no option but to crowbar him into the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. On Monday night he will board the plane to Oman.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Allardice
Advanced Television

Etisalat, Starzplay to air ICC T20 World Cup in MENA

Etisalat, a telecom groups in emerging markets, has won the rights from Star TV Network to broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across the MENA region, in partnership with Starzplay, MENA region SVoD service. The broadcast rights for the MENA belong exclusively to Etisalat and the partnership with Starzplay...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

ICC T20 World Cup: Sam Curran ruled out with back injury

London [UK], October 5 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury ahead of the showpiece event. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.
WORLD
sanantoniopost.com

Two reviews per innings in T20 World Cup, confirms ICC Acting CEO

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) Acting CEO Geoff Allardice on Sunday confirmed that each team would have two reviews per innings in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As a result, Decision-Review System will be used for the first time in the Men's...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sebastian Coe leads tributes to two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop

Thomas Bach and Sebastian Coe led the tributes to two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, who was found dead at her home in Kenya at the age of 25.Tirop finished fourth in the 5,000m at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and collected world championship bronze over 10,000m in 2017 and 2019.Describing Tirop as “a young and bright talent”, International Olympic Committee president Bach added: “Her performances at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gave hope and inspiration to so many people. My thoughts go to the Kenyan Olympic community and especially to her friends and family.”"I’m deeply shocked by the tragic death...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#International Cricket#Cricket Australia#Marylebone Cricket Club#Icc#The Laws Of Cricket
AFP

Morgan, Kohli target T20 World Cup title legacy

Five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies, Eoin Morgan's England start as narrow favourites in their bid to become double world champions despite the absence of Ben Stokes. Morgan's team will, however, be without Stokes and Jofra Archer, who played a key part in their one-day World Cup triumph, but vice-captain Jos Buttler insists the team is "certainly one of the favourite teams."
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey begin road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): The qualification pathway to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia will continue this week with Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey set to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain. The event...
WORLD
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.Football’s world...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

India's biggest port operator to shun cargo from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran

India's largest port operator has said it will not handle cargo from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan from next month following the seizure of almost three tonnes of heroin. Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said Monday that its "trade advisory" will apply to all the terminals it operates including third-party terminals from November 15. It did not give a reason but the decision follows the seizure of almost three tonnes (6,600 pounds) of heroin from two containers at the Mundra port off India's western coast in Gujarat state last month. The consignment, which authorities said originated from Afghanistan, was worth an estimated $2.65 billion, one of the biggest such hauls ever in the country.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Andy Murray explains why he’ll skip Davis Cup after Indian Wells defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has revealed he plans to skip the Davis Cup Finals following his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells.The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by the current world number three on Tuesday night.He now looks set to miss the Davis Cup as he does not feel he has the form to warrant being selected for the Great Britain team.Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he said: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically. The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Argentina vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Argentina face Uruguay in a South American Fifa World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Monday morning.The Copa America champions are currently second in the qualifying group standings, eight points behind leaders Brazil, with the Uruguayans in fourth, two points ahead of Colombia.Ten teams participate in the same qualifying group in South America, with the top four qualifying automatically for the World Cup, and the fifth-placed team taking part in an inter-continental play-off next summer.These two sides last met in the group stage of this summer’s Copa America, with Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez scoring the winner for Lionel Scaloni’s...
SOCCER
AFP

Olympics VP says China human rights 'not within' IOC remit

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday swatted aside suggestions China should be challenged over its human rights record ahead of the Beijing Winter Games. When asked about the treatment of the Uyghur minority in China, IOC Vice President John Coates said the body has no mandate to act. "We are not a world government. We have to respect the sovereignty of the countries who are hosting the games," Coates told an event in his native Australia. Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in the northwestern Xinjiang region, and Beijing has also been accused of squeezing human rights in Hong Kong.
SPORTS
The Independent

Harry Kane a victim of own consistency but doubts linger after drought continues with England

After so conspicuously taking his captain off, Gareth Southgate refused to single him out.The England manager had removed Harry Kane when his side were toiling for a goal against Hungary, but of course wouldn’t bite on any questions about him.“I just think tonight we didn’t play as well as a team as we should and we can,” Southgate said.“In the end we need to refresh that and get fresh legs into the game. With any of the forward players there’s always a story when we take them off.“They’re big players. We have to have a team able to do that....
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy