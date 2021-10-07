Psyched Wellness Announces Commencement of Next Pre-Clinical Study on AME-1
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that KGK Science, a licensed contract research organization (CRO) in Canada, is commencing the next pre-clinical trial study on Psyched's key proprietary extract, Amanita Muscaria (AME-1).
