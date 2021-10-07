Burleson has its own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. And he is making a difference.

If you notice something a little different about Burleson these days, don’t be alarmed. It’s just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. That’s right, Spider-Man, or Spidey for short. Burleson has its own superhero, complete with the appropriate red-and-blue web designed garb, and he can be seen helping folks with their groceries, posing for pics with a cute kid, and just generally bringing a smile to the citizens of his hometown.