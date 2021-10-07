A radiation oncologist's perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic
I will never forget the third week of March 2020. At the time, I was completing my radiation oncology training in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was an early COVID hot spot. Over the course of the week, I saw our hospital scramble to collect as much personal protective equipment as possible. I also saw our emergency department swell and then overflow onto the floors of the hospital and eventually into the intensive care unit.www.wyomingnews.com
