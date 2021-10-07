CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

A radiation oncologist's perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will never forget the third week of March 2020. At the time, I was completing my radiation oncology training in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was an early COVID hot spot. Over the course of the week, I saw our hospital scramble to collect as much personal protective equipment as possible. I also saw our emergency department swell and then overflow onto the floors of the hospital and eventually into the intensive care unit.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
Health
Cheyenne, WY
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Oncologist#Cancer Treatment#Radiation Treatment#Covid#American Cancer Society#Icu

Comments / 0

Community Policy