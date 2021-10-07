CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

65 Palm Beach, Martin veterans to travel to D.C. as Honor Flights resume after pandemic pause

Palm Beach Interactive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has canceled all Honor Flights since November 2019, as well as the celebrations that greets the vets when they land at PBIA. South Florida veterans will return to the skies next month as Honor Flights resume visits to Washington, D.C., that allow veterans to pay their respects to their fallen compatriots and reflect on their service to their country.

www.palmbeachpost.com

ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
