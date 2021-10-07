65 Palm Beach, Martin veterans to travel to D.C. as Honor Flights resume after pandemic pause
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled all Honor Flights since November 2019, as well as the celebrations that greets the vets when they land at PBIA. South Florida veterans will return to the skies next month as Honor Flights resume visits to Washington, D.C., that allow veterans to pay their respects to their fallen compatriots and reflect on their service to their country.www.palmbeachpost.com
