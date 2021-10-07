CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Announces $16M Service Agreement for Operating Transport-Networks to Support Broadband Services in Peru

 7 days ago

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it signed agreements of over $16 million for operating the regional transport-networks to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat to provide services over a two-year period.

