Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Announces $16M Service Agreement for Operating Transport-Networks to Support Broadband Services in Peru
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it signed agreements of over $16 million for operating the regional transport-networks to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat to provide services over a two-year period.www.streetinsider.com
