Phoenix, AZ

KKR & Co. (KKR) Acquires Papago Distribution Center in Phoenix, AZ

 7 days ago

KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired an approximately 226,000 square-foot, Class A industrial distribution property in the Papago industrial park, located in the highly infill Southwest Valley submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. The property was built in 2000 and is recently renovated and...

KKR Buys Distribution Center in Phoenix; Street Says Buy

Global investment major KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recently announced that the company has acquired a Class A industrial distribution property in the Papago industrial park of Phoenix, Arizona. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed so far. Following the news, shares of the company rose 2.5%...
Phoenix Continues as High Conviction Market for KKR

KKR recently acquired an approximately 226,000-square-foot class-A industrial distribution property in the Papago industrial park, located in the infill Southwest Valley submarket of Phoenix. The seller was CenterSquare Value-Added Fund IV and its joint venture partner CapRock Partners. The property was built in 2000 but recently renovated and leased on...
Jefferies Resumes KKR (KKR) at Buy, PT to $74

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara resumes coverage on KKR (NYSE: KKR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $74.00 (from $66.00). The analyst commented, "We resume coverage with...
KKR's co-CEOs Kravis and Roberts to step down; Bae and Nuttall are replacements

KKR & Co. co-CEOs and co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down from their posts, effective immediately, and will be replaced by Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-CEOs. The New York private investment firm (NYSE: KKR) said Kravis and Roberts will remain as executive co-chairman of KKR's...
KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance. Under the...
Probe CX to Sell Majority Stake to KKR & Co. (KKR)

Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX announced they have entered into an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
KKR Announces Succession and Reorganization Plans

Global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) announced that effective immediately, its co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will step down as co-CEOs, but will remain as Executive Co-Chairmen of its Board of Directors. The company also announced a series of transformative structural and governance changes. Shares jumped as much as 3% on the news before closing the day flat at $65.43 on October 11.
SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
KKR Co-CEOs Step Down After 45 Years At The Helm

The investment firm KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) has announced its first executive succession plan since the firm’s founding in 1976. What Happened: Co-CEOs and co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are transitioning to the role of executive co-chairmen, with Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall are becoming co-CEOs. The transition is effective immediately.
KKR’s Bae, Nuttall succeed founders as co-CEOs

(Reuters) – KKR & Co Inc said on Monday it has elevated its co-presidents Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae to co-chief executive officers, succeeding the storied private equity firm’s billionaire co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts. The transition has been in the works for years and is unlikely to surprise...
Coty (COTY) to Sell Partial Stake in Wella to KKR (KKR) at a 50% Valuation Premium Versus Initial Wella Sale in Exchange for Approximately Half of the Preferred Coty Shares Owned by KKR

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced a definitive agreement to sell an approximate 9% stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for the redemption of approximately half of KKR’s remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing its total shareholding in the professional beauty company to approximately 30.6%. The transaction reflects a 50% appreciation in Wella’s value since the closing of Coty’s 60% sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020, coinciding with the re-opening of global hair salons and the positive momentum in the Wella business.
The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
UnitedHealth raises 2021 profit forecast on Optum strength

(Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast after beating analysts' estimates for third-quarter earnings, helped by a jump in revenue from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits. The Optum business, which offers healthcare data analytics services, has been driving growth for the company when...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported Q4 EPS of $1.17, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $34.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $33.35 billion.
