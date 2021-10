Letter from my mother (age 26) to my father’s sister living in Minnesota. Watsonville, CA., Nov. 22, 1941 — I started working in an apple dryer here the first of September and got through the day before Thanksgiving. I don’t mind working for a couple of months but I don’t want to any longer, my house is in terrible shape. I had an old lady in who took care of Betty and got Larry and Carleen off to school and that was about all she did.

