Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, and Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLXN) today announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which Pacira will acquire Flexion for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash. The CVR is payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) in the event certain sales and/or regulatory milestones are achieved, as set forth in more detail below. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of Pacira and Flexion.

