U.S. specialty hydroponic and organic garden center operator GrowGeneration Corp. said Wednesday it has terminated its acquisition agreement with HGS Hydro in a mutual decision, but that the two companies will continue to develop a working relationship. "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company updated its third-quarter guidance to reflect the move and said it now expects revenue to range from $114 million to $116 million, below the FactSet consensus of...

