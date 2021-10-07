JAMES KILGORE: Jesus had lunch with Zach
Jesus broke most of the religious rules of his day. One of the interesting stories about such an incident is recorded in Luke’s Gospel. Zacchaeus was well-known as a tax collector and ostracized in Jericho, his hometown. He was a man of small stature who tried to see Jesus in the crowd that followed him. Unable to see Jesus he ran ahead and climbed into a tree to look down to see Jesus above the crowd. Jesus stopped and looked up in the tree and told Zacchaeus he wanted to have lunch at his house. The people who knew Zach were not happy with Jesus’ choice for a meal host. If you have been to Sunday School, you probably learned a song about Zacchaeus “the wee little man.”www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0