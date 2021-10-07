CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Point, GA

JAMES KILGORE: Jesus had lunch with Zach

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus broke most of the religious rules of his day. One of the interesting stories about such an incident is recorded in Luke’s Gospel. Zacchaeus was well-known as a tax collector and ostracized in Jericho, his hometown. He was a man of small stature who tried to see Jesus in the crowd that followed him. Unable to see Jesus he ran ahead and climbed into a tree to look down to see Jesus above the crowd. Jesus stopped and looked up in the tree and told Zacchaeus he wanted to have lunch at his house. The people who knew Zach were not happy with Jesus’ choice for a meal host. If you have been to Sunday School, you probably learned a song about Zacchaeus “the wee little man.”

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Frontiersman

Who crucified Jesus?

Mark chapter 9 verse 31 is a very shocking verse. In fact, it may be the most shocking verse in the entire Bible. This verse answers the question, “Who crucified Jesus?” Jesus at this point did not have long to live. Six months later He died in Jerusalem during Passover of 30 AD.
RELIGION
Film Threat

The Jesus Music

I have some pretty deep personal connections with Andrew and Jon Erwin’s The Jesus Music. The documentary charts the path of one of the most popular genres of music in the 1980s: Contemporary Christian Music (CCM). My life paralleled events depicted here as I became an Evangelical Christian in the early 80s, and my life as an Evangelical sort of sputtered at the same time CCM did in the early 2000s.
RELIGION
mcdonoughvoice.com

Jesus “sees” the Individual

When Jesus walked this earth He “saw” the individual in the midst of the crowds. As I read the scripture accounts of the life of Jesus I am amazed again and again how Jesus “saw” people. Jesus “saw” individuals even when the majority, the crowds, tried to keep Him from interacting with the individuals.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
East Point, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Kilgore News Herald

PHOTOS: Kilgore church hosts Blessing of the Animals

Pet owners brought their animal companions to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Kilgore Saturday for the “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony. The annual event allows pet owners to receive a special blessing for their beloved animals. It’s held each year in October, close to the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.
KILGORE, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Community Marches for Jesus

On Oct. 2, the community rallied together to march down Main Street for the 23rd time to honor Jesus and be a beacon of light in Olney. The March for Jesus founder Verma Fobbs said. Fobbs, along with March for Jesus committee member David King, paused to comment on their...
OLNEY, TX
dailypostathenian.com

The authority of Jesus

Steven, a companion to the saints by Christ Jesus, to the Church at Athens. Grace and peace be unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved brothers and sisters, may glory and honor ever be offered up unto our great God and savior, Jesus Christ. He has delivered us from the prison of death and hell and begotten us to a new life of hope evermore. I rejoice always in your like-precious faith of our Lord Jesus Christ. I write to you, beloved, that you do not lose sight of such as we trek towards our reward in Heavenly places. Further, that we all continually keep the faith through the daily recognition of the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. Truly (as we have all professed), Jesus is Lord.
ATHENS, TN
tribuneledgernews.com

CHRIS COLLETT: Life-changing moments

Our lives are a series of milestones which shape who we are. Things happen which change our lives and often alter the course of our journey. My life is not one many would consider full of great achievements. I would not disagree. There are however three times in my life which changed my heart. I do not expect these instances to mean anything to you. Maybe they will cause you to look back on your life and remember your milestones.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
James Kilgore
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged. The vandals even went to the extremes to...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
ourcommunitynow.com

All in the family: baseball and Jesus

Patrick and Katie Beth McCarthy’s oldest son, Miller, once told a reporter his family lived at the ballpark. “We just go spend the night at our house sometimes,” he quipped. Baseball is extremely important to the McCarthys.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
casscountynow.com

Jesus Is Seeking

Last devotional, I wrote about satan seeking to devour. I want to write now about someone else who is seeking; someone full of love and mercy, who desires for all to be saved, someone who gave His life; a ransom for you and me, who brings life instead of destruction.His ...
RELIGION
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: Reorder your priorities

Occasionally an event or relationship may bring us to a new realization about our lives. Accidental death or an unexpected debilitating disease may impact us in a way that causes us to rethink where we are in our lives. A friend called to say that someone she admired had died yesterday. She had not been ill, but she suddenly died. Now the family waits for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luke S Gospel#Sunday School#The Jericho Tribune
Kilgore News Herald

Having A Gourd Time: Kilgore church opens Pumpkin Patch

Fall brings many changing colors, and now there is a lot more orange to be seen at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore. Dozens of pumpkins were unloaded Thursday evening, officially opening the church’s Pumpkin Patch for the season. Church members and volunteers turned up to help unload huge boxes of the gourds, arranging them neatly into rows.
KILGORE, TX
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy