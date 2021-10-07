JAMES KILGORE: Jesus had lunch with Zach

Steven, a companion to the saints by Christ Jesus, to the Church at Athens. Grace and peace be unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved brothers and sisters, may glory and honor ever be offered up unto our great God and savior, Jesus Christ. He has delivered us from the prison of death and hell and begotten us to a new life of hope evermore. I rejoice always in your like-precious faith of our Lord Jesus Christ. I write to you, beloved, that you do not lose sight of such as we trek towards our reward in Heavenly places. Further, that we all continually keep the faith through the daily recognition of the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. Truly (as we have all professed), Jesus is Lord.

ATHENS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO