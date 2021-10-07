CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible Headed To Auction

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass marked the third year of its second generation with a slight restyling that featured body lines akin to the full-size Olds 88, and Sport and Holiday hardtop rooflines that were becoming more like flying-buttress fastbacks. Available engines included the Oldsmobile Action-Line inline six, and two versions of the 330 cubic-inch Jetfire Rocket V8. The Cutlass Supreme four-door hardtop, AKA the Holiday Sedan, also joined the line.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

1963 Ford Galaxie Factory Hot Rod Heads To Auction

The 1963 Ford Galaxie was little changed from the 1962 model, save for very minor updates to the trim. Mid-year alterations included a lower fastback-style roofline to make the big Galaxie more competitive in NASCAR and NHRA Super Stock competition. The 1963½ Galaxie, meanwhile, was called the “sports hardtop”, and far outsold the boxier 1963 Galaxies.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Royal Bobcat Conversion 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

It's going to be hard to find a better GTO glory example than this Pontiac. As car enthusiasts, there are certain cars that will stop us dead in our tracks due to its sheer beauty along with admiration of the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that were endured on one piece of rolling art. This meticulously restored 1966 Pontiac GTO is one of those cars.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare And Restored 1973 Buick GS Stage 1 For Sale: Video

The Muscle Car Era saw its peak in 1970. Cubic inches, horsepower, and torque reached their zenith, and for a brief shining moment, the gearhead faithful were able to worship their Big Block gods in all their glory. Then came the four horsemen of the muscle car apocalypse; broader safety regulations, stricter emissions controls, rising gas prices, and insurance companies targeting high performance models. It looked like our horsepower heroes, Buick GS Stage 1s, Chevy Chevelle LS6s, Hemi MOPARS, and Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jets, were doomed.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

1956 Mercury Montclair Heads To Auction In Chicago

For the 1955 model year, Mercury revamped its product line, adding the full-size Mercury Montclair as a new addition to the lineup. The Montclair slotted above the Monterey but below the Turnpike Cruiser and Park Lane. The Montclair was available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible. It was powered by a 292 cubic-inch Ford Thunderbird V8 making 195 horsepower, and backed by either a three-speed manual transmission or an optional three-speed automatic.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Motorious

eBay Find: 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger

When listing your car for sale online there are some definite dos and don’ts, especially when it comes to photographs. Even if you’re trying to sell a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with 189,000 miles on the odometer, you should still do all you can to make it look as attractive as possible, short of editing the photos like so many women do on Instagram (you know it’s true). That’s what perplexes us about his 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger posted on eBay.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy C10 Built Just Like Momma Used To Make, Homemade

This slammed C10 creates smokey clouds. The Chevrolet C10 pickup truck is one of America’s favorite workhorses focusing on reliability, classic styling, and pure engine potential. Of course, this extreme favoritism in support of the C10 has created a cultural revolution of muscle trucks that have more than enough power to boast low quarter-mile times and handling to match. Usually, this will include a lowering kit, handling upgrades, and a big ole’ V8 with an aggressive cam lobe and a blisteringly high horsepower figure. This focus on fun is evident with this particular truck, which combines all of these things effortlessly.
CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet Kills Its 755 HP LT5 Supercharged V8 Crate Engine

Chevrolet has officially discontinued its LT5 crate engine that was introduced back in 2018. This engine first debuted in the C7 Corvette ZR1 and churns out 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. It displaces 6.2-liters and is fitted with an R2650 TVS 2.65-liter supercharger. It produces 14 psi of boost and was seemingly Chevrolet’s answer to FCA’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 which, subsequently, was also available as a crate engine.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oldsmobile Cutlass#Auction#Convertible#The Holiday Sedan#American#Firestone Firehawk
gmauthority.com

Cotillion White 1972 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible For Sale

The 1972 Cadillac Eldorado convertible was a study in excess, with a $7,380 base price for coupes, and $7,681 for convertibles, although a fully loaded version of either could easily top $11,000. The 1972 Chevy Corvette had a base price of $5,296, not that many were cross-shopping those two. The...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rare 1 Of 47 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR Heads To Mecum

This agressive pony car is about to cross the auction block. 1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.
CARS
gmauthority.com

5,300-Mile 1978 Chevrolet Nova Sedan Headed To Auction

From its inception, the Chevrolet Nova was an economy car. The original version, the Chevy II, was a stripped-down compact built for basic transportation that later became a fire-breathing monster with the liberal application of both Small Block and Big Block horsepower. Built for the penultimate year of the Chevrolet...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
corvetteactioncenter.com

You Could Own This 2007 Corvette Convertible with Only 18 Miles On It

While it’s not uncommon to see much older Corvettes being unearthed with minuscule miles on the odometer, and it’s actually kind of rare to see a brand new C6 Corvette come up for sale like this one. A couple days ago, this beautiful Arctic White 2007 Corvette convertible came up...
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay. The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Massive 572 Hemi Engine Moves This 1971 Plymouth Cuda Tribute

This stunning tribute 'Cuda car is almost as good as the real thing. If there was one car that no one wanted to pick a fight with in the late 1960s and early 1970, that car would definitely be built by Mopar. In the 1960s, the car was the legendary Dodge Charger Daytona, but a year later, it would be the 1970 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Convertible. As fierce as it was, it is not just the car’s performance capabilities that makes this car so revered. It is also how rare it is. In all, 14 1970 HEMI ‘Cuda Convertibles were made.
CARS
Top Speed

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Finally Arrives In Europe - gallery

After almost two years since its official launch, the new generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will finally be offered in Europe. The mid-engine Corvette Stingray will be offered in both coupe and convertible form. And, for the first time in Corvette’s history it will be offered in both left- and right-hand...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

1949 Ford Tudor With Ford 5.0L Coyote V8 Swap Up For Auction

Ford’s 5.0L Coyote V8 has become an incredibly popular swap candidate for older Blue Oval vehicles, as we’ve seen extensively in the past. The modern mill has made its way into all sorts of vintage Fords, including old F1 pickups, later F-100s, and more than one classic Ford Mustang model, to name just a few. That list also includes this killer Coyote-powered 1949 Ford Tudor, which is currently up for auction at Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1963 Chevy Nova Wagon Restomod Headed To Auction

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top-of-the-line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

58-Year-Old Corvette Has Covered 600,000 Miles With One Owner

The last production 2020 Corvette has been struggling to find a home, which is likely a combination of its undesirable color scheme and a price that is much too high. Many other examples of the latest Corvette C8 have gone up for sale again quickly as owners realized they could be sold for a massive profit. But one Corvette that has a much more loyal guardian is the 1963 model you see here. Believe it or not, this Corvette Stingray was purchased by its owner, Steve Stone, as a new model when he was just 18 years old. Today, in 2021, Stone remarkably still owns and drives the very same Corvette which has now covered over 600,000 miles. Yes, this isn't a sports car that has spent its life standing in a garage.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy Advanced Design Trucks Abandoned

It’s always curious to see how some people treat classic cars and trucks, especially since many enthusiasts would consider their actions abandonment. That’s probably how a lot of people feel about seeing these Chevy Advanced Design Trucks just sitting in the woods. They all wear a thick patina after having sat outside for half a century, and while some people think that looks cool, the fact they have just been left to essentially rot is also disturbing.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy