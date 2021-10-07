1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible Headed To Auction
The 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass marked the third year of its second generation with a slight restyling that featured body lines akin to the full-size Olds 88, and Sport and Holiday hardtop rooflines that were becoming more like flying-buttress fastbacks. Available engines included the Oldsmobile Action-Line inline six, and two versions of the 330 cubic-inch Jetfire Rocket V8. The Cutlass Supreme four-door hardtop, AKA the Holiday Sedan, also joined the line.gmauthority.com
