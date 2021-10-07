CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen of Troy (HELE) Tops Q2 EPS by 49c, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) reported Q2 EPS of $2.65, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $2.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $475.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $428.16 million.

