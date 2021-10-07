Helen of Troy (HELE) Tops Q2 EPS by 49c, Offers Guidance

Helen of Troy Ltd. reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that fell from a year ago but beat expectations, amid strength in housewares and beauty sales, and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of the company, which brands include Vicks, Braun and Hydro Flask, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 fell to $51.3 million, or $2.11 a share, from $87.3 million, or $3.43 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, core earnings per share came to $2.65, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.25. Sales declined 10.5% to $475.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $424.6 million, as housewares sales grew 6.6% to $215.2 million, health and home sales fell 33.1% to $141.5 million and beauty sales increased 0.8% to $118.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its guidance ranges for core EPS to $7.68 to $8.11 from $6.60 to $7.28 and for sales to $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. The stock has lost 1.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO