Mental Health

Researchers: Calls to the elderly can reduce anxiety

By Asher Price
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Regular calls to elderly people can reduce their loneliness, depression and anxiety, University of Texas researchers have found. Driving the news: We all know folks — especially older, single people — who feel isolated and depressed — recently even more with the rise of the COVID variants. What they found:...

Axios

