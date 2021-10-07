‘Dateline’ airs two-hour special on Larry Isenberg, North Idaho man poisoned by wife Lori

It’s been nearly four years since Larry Isenberg died on Lake Coeur d’Alene, and five months since his wife Lori was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for his murder. A two-hour “Dateline” special airing Friday night will use new interviews with the Isenberg family and law enforcement to detangle the story of Lori Isenberg, and how and why she poisoned her husband to keep him from finding out about her embezzlement scandals at work.