‘Dateline’ airs two-hour special on Larry Isenberg, North Idaho man poisoned by wife Lori

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly four years since Larry Isenberg died on Lake Coeur d’Alene, and five months since his wife Lori was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for his murder. A two-hour “Dateline” special airing Friday night will use new interviews with the Isenberg family and law enforcement to detangle the story of Lori Isenberg, and how and why she poisoned her husband to keep him from finding out about her embezzlement scandals at work.

Payne's payne
4d ago

if you Google the names you can find out in SECONDS what happened and save yourself 1:59 minutes of your precious time Dateline drags stories out far to long.

