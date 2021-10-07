Northwest energy plan emphasizes solar, wind power through 2041 with coal losing steam
With coal-fueled plants becoming a thing of the past, regional experts foresee big changes coming in the next two decades for energy production across the northwest. The Northwest Power and Conservation Council’s latest 20-year power plan, designed to help suppliers meet the energy needs of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, emphasizes an increased reliance on renewable energy sources. The plan describes these options, primarily solar and wind, as cost-effective at reducing carbon emissions.www.spokesman.com
