CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Northwest energy plan emphasizes solar, wind power through 2041 with coal losing steam

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith coal-fueled plants becoming a thing of the past, regional experts foresee big changes coming in the next two decades for energy production across the northwest. The Northwest Power and Conservation Council’s latest 20-year power plan, designed to help suppliers meet the energy needs of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, emphasizes an increased reliance on renewable energy sources. The plan describes these options, primarily solar and wind, as cost-effective at reducing carbon emissions.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Colorado’s Solar-Powered Steel Mill Will Use 95% Green Energy – A Major Step Forwards for the Environment

Green energy to be used in one of the most polluting industries. In Pueblo, Colorado major steps of progress have been made this month for both the local economy and the environment. The Russian steel processing company, Evraz has announced its intention to remain in the area following confirmation that the energy needed by the plant's electric arc-furnace.
PUEBLO, CO
Ars Technica

China’s solar power has reached price parity with coal

The incredible plunge in the price of photovoltaic systems has made solar power an affordable option for much of the world. And, as long as solar is providing a small fraction of the power on a given grid, there's little holding back the addition of new photovoltaic facilities. But as the fraction of solar power grows, managing the fact that it only generates electricity intermittently becomes a significant grid-management challenge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MLive

DTE Energy to stop burning coal at Belle River Power Plant in 2028, earlier than planned

DTE Energy said it will end coal use at the Belle River Power Plant by the end of December 2028 to hasten its carbon emissions reductions. The large Michigan utility company announced it will stop burning coal at the power plant in St. Clair County two years ahead of schedule. The idea is to more quickly meet its goal to drop carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 – now with an end goal set for 2028.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
94.1 Duke FM

China to speed up desert wind, solar construction in northwest – Xi

KUNMING, China (Reuters) – China plans to speed up the construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in its desert regions, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. Xi told the United Nations biodiversity forum in Kunming that construction on the first phase of the project commenced recently and would involve a total of 100 gigawatts of new generation capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Liberalises Coal-Fired Power Pricing to Tackle Energy Crisis

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will allow coal-fired power plants to charge some customers market-driven prices for electricity, as a worsening energy crisis persuaded authorities to rush through their boldest reform of the power sector in decades. Responding to shortfalls in power generation brought on by shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Spare wind energy could power hydrogen storage to supply UK in winter

Renewable hydrogen produced by energy from UK wind farms which is then stored in disused oil and gas fields could help to avoid future winter energy supply crunches without exacerbating climate change. According to new research published by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), the country’s wind and solar farms produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Solar Energy#Energy Efficiency#Northwest Energy#Avista Utilities#Congress
WCAX

Solar project to power Middlebury College toward renewable energy goal

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A big step toward complete renewable energy power in Middlebury-- a project to put 29,000 solar panels on 30 acres of Middlebury College’s land broke ground on Tuesday. It’s part of an effort to have Middlebury College operate on 100% renewable energy by 2030. Officials say...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KEVN

SOLAR ENERGY

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
SOLAR POWER
Clinton Herald

Energy company plans solar project in Clinton County

CLINTON — A solar energy development company is looking at Clinton County for a new utility-scale solar project. Ranger Power is developing the Hawkeye Solar Project in partnership with private landowners near Grand Mound. The project would generate clean and low-cost energy for families and businesses in Eastern Iowa with the capacity to power more than 50,000 Iowa homes, the company said last week.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Wind, solar, hydro and biomass meet full demand of Brazilian energy tender

Stakraft, PEC Energia and Casa dos ventos have all won contracts to develop new wind farms in Brazil’s latest energy auction. In total, the tender attracted investments worth a total of BRL 3.1 billion ($563 million) which will enable the construction of 40 hydroelectric, wind solar and biomass projects with 861MW of installed capacity, power regulator Aneel stated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy