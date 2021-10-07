CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preventing colorectal cancer: Spokane advocate Susie Leonard Weller urges colonoscopy by age 45

By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusie Leonard Weller strongly backs a recent change to guidelines urging a first colonoscopy by age 45 to detect cancer. Her screening came too late. Fifteen years ago, she had digestive issues at age 52 that couldn’t be explained, so her physician suggested the colon cancer screening. She hadn’t yet because the recommended age then was 50.

