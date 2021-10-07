CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Black state lawmakers decry flyers showing them as puppets

By The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Black Democratic state legislators are accusing Virginia’s Republican party of racism for sending out flyers with drawings showing them hoisted in the air by handheld strings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state GOP mailed out flyers targeting eight Democrats in competitive state House races, including three who are Black.

All are portrayed as puppets of liberal Democrats in Washington, but the only ones shown dangling above the ground are two of the Black lawmakers.

The GOP says the flyers targeted “eight candidates of all backgrounds” and aren't racist.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

