CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

East Bank redevelopment breaks ground after decades of planning

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjLy1_0cJtZUCG00

It has been decades in the making and soon the East Bank of the Cumberland River will look a lot different.

An official groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning. The development will turn the mix of industrial sites and undeveloped land into green space, housing and new businesses.

The first phase includes more than 800,000 square feet of master-planned waterfront community on 13 acres along the Cumberland River.

WTVF
It's been decades in the making and soon the East Bank of the Cumberland River will look a lot different.

The whole vision includes a public green space along the riverfront for pedestrians and bicyclists, a boulevard that provides multimodal transit access and places for people to live and work.

Filling the 338 acres will take time and multiple phases. Just getting to this point was one of the largest and most complex studies ever undertaken by Metro Nashville.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New Jersey Transit Approves $1.5 Billion For Construction Of New Portal North Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Transit has given the green light for the construction of a new Portal North Bridge. The $1.5 billion project will replace the 110-year-old Portal Rail Bridge over the Hackensack River in Kearny. The bridge is infamous for getting stuck and delaying tens of thousands of commuters. The new span will be built next to the old bridge, and the first track is scheduled to open in November 2025.
KEARNY, NJ
WKYC

Richmond Heights moves forward with plans for redevelopment of Richmond Town Square property

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It looks like the old Richmond Town Square mall will see new life. The Richmond Heights City Council approved full site plans Tuesday night to redevelop the 69-acre property into a mixed-use development called Belle Oaks Marketplace. The $260-million project includes 800 luxury apartments, and room for approximately 30 restaurants and retail businesses, along with green space, a resort-style swimming pool, and walking paths. The development would be anchored by a Meijer store.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Fox11online.com

Investment to redevelop East Town Mall area triples to $15 million

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After decades of decline, Green Bay's former East Town Mall received a shot in the arm this year, and now, the initial investment in the area is being tripled. East-side Green Bay native Garritt Bader's development company, GB Real Estate Investments LLC, initially spent $5 million...
GREEN BAY, WI
cityofardenhills.org

New Perspective Breaks Ground

Approved in the spring, the New Perspective Senior Living Facility had their ground breaking ceremony on October 13, 2021; elected official attendance included Mayor David Grant, Councilmember Fran Holmes and State Representative Kelly Moller. Sitework is already underway on the 140+ unit senior living facility, which will have amenities, such as, three dining venues, a warm-water pool, dance hall, café/pub, and many more! Arden Hills welcomes this senior living community to our City and its future residents.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland River#The East Bank
multihousingnews.com

RangeWater Breaks Ground on Charlotte Community

A joint venture between RangeWater Real Estate and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on the Raven at Tremont, a 261-unit community in Charlotte, N.C. The project is expected to come online in early 2023. The Raven at Tremont will take shape on more than 3 acres at 536...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WISH-TV

RecycleForce to break ground on new HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based RecycleForce will Wednesday break ground on its new headquarters on the city’s east side. The nonprofit is building the more than 102,000-square-foot facility on the former RCA property at Sherman Park with plans to move in next fall. RecycleForce says the expansion will allow...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ladatanews.com

Henry Consulting Wins Six Flags Redevelopment Plan

BAYOU PHOENIX – Expanded Development Project Plan. BAYOU PHOENIX TEAM Henry Consulting is a New Orleans-based management consulting firm and one of the largest Black-owned companies in Louisiana. Founded in 2001, by New Orleans East native and resident, Troy Henry. With over 200 direct and indirect employees, the company generates an average of $25 million dollars in annual revenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ksal.com

Jail Project Ground Breaking Scheduled

A project to build a new Saline County Jail is progressing, and an official ground breaking event has been scheduled. According to the County, on Tuesday Saline Commissioners approved the first part of a two-phase Guaranteed Maximum Price contract with Turner Construction Company for the construction of the new Jail and Sheriff’s Office at 800 E. Pacific Avenue in Salina.
SALINA, KS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Watch now: Downtown redevelopment becomes boon for East Side neighborhood

The announcements of the departures were made early this year, about a month apart and were a blow to the Downtown business district. A Room of One’s Own bookstore and Community Pharmacy had been staples of the central city since the 1970s and neighbors since 2011. They were among the...
MADISON, WI
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County brewery breaks ground

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Leland Brewery has finally broken ground after a two year delay. Co-owners Will Cameron and Jud Watkins said work should be complete before Labor Day of next year. The two began work after noticing customers in New Hanover County saying they were driving from Brunswick...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
newsmemory.com

East Bank redevelopment underway behind Topgolf

‘Big change’ coming in city’s newest neighborhood. Partners in the newest major East Nashville development celebrated the start of construction with Metro leaders on Thursday morning. The $260 million project includes apartment and office towers with ground-floor retail stores directly behind Topgolf’s backyard ball-catching net. It’s part of the larger...
ECONOMY
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights commission hears Pearl Road plaza redevelopment plan

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A shopping plaza located at 6850 Pearl Road will be redeveloped if the Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approves the project plan. Brian Fabo of Fabo Architecture appeared before the commission Sept. 22 and opted for a consultation instead of preliminary plan approval, at least for now. It is anticipated that he will present the preliminary plan sometime this month.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
roi-nj.com

Denholtz breaks ground for luxury condos in Red Bank

Denholtz Properties has broken ground on a new luxury waterfront condominium project in Red Bank, the developer announced this week. Denholtz executives were joined by officials from its partners, as well as Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna for the ceremony commemorating Southbank at the Navesink. The project, at 4 Boat Club Court, is slated to be four stories and include 10 two- or three-bedroom units, with completion estimated for the fourth quarter of 2022.
RED BANK, NJ
Sedalia Democrat

Downtown pavilion breaks ground

This week Furnell Investments broke ground on the new pavilion it is building at West Second Street and South Ohio Avenue. “We're excited that we have finally had the opportunity to get …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
ECONOMY
Denver Post

Redevelopment plans submitted for Cherry Creek retail property that fetched $9M

A corner retail site in Cherry Creek has sold, and the new buyer looks to be interested in redevelopment. Weed Street Acquisition LLC and Main-Blaine LLC purchased the 300 Fillmore St. parcel in August for $9 million, according to public records. The 0.43-acre parcel has about two buildings on it...
RETAIL
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy