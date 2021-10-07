CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skate to End Alzheimer's returns at new venue

By Zach Williamson
 6 days ago
Visting angels, a non-medical home care agency, is pairing up with the Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter to host a fun filled event Saturday with all proceeds going to a great cause.

The third annual Skate to End Alzheimer's is set for its biggest year yet, as they have now moved the fundraiser to Baxter Arena for more space.

The event will run this Saturday, October 9th, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It includes an adult hockey tournament that will run throughout the day and ice skating open to the public from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can rent skates out at Baxter Arena with a free-will donation.

“They’ll have your size; they have hundreds of pairs of skates. Come down and we will get you setup with a pair,” Visiting Angels Owner Phil Labadie said. “Even if you haven’t skated before, come on out, give a little donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. All proceeds from this event go to them, so strap on some skates and give it a go.”

The event will also be having food and games outside of the arena for anyone to enjoy. The Alzheimer’s Association will also be outside taking any donations.

In the United States, 6.2 million people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and over 34,000 of those people live in Nebraska.

Visiting Angels care for many seniors that are affected by the disease, and it’s a cause they hold very close to their hearts.

“Alzheimer’s has really been a disease that would be great to find a cure. I know they’re working daily to do that, and it does touch many, many people,” Labadie said. “Probably everybody watching this knows somebody or has a relative or a friend that is suffering from the disease. For us it’s a mission.”

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association or to make a donation, click here.

