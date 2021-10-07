CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How can I keep my kids safe on Instagram?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdjYH_0cJtZ2oP00

For many parents, revelations this week from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harms of Instagram for teenagers only intensified concerns about the popular photo sharing app.

“The patterns that children establish as teenagers stay with them for the rest of their lives,” Haugen said in Senate testimony Tuesday.

“The kids who are bullied on Instagram, the bullying follows them home. It follows them into their bedrooms. The last thing they see before they go to bed at night is someone being cruel to them,” Haugen said. “Kids are learning that their own friends, people who they care about, are cruel to them.”

So, what can you do to protect your kids? Experts say open lines of communication, age limits and if necessary, activity monitoring are some of the steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms.

IS 17 THE NEW 13?

Ever wonder why 13 is the age kids can be on Instagram and other social media apps? It’s because of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act that went into effect in 2000 — before today’s teenagers were even born (and when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was just a teen himself, for that matter).

The goal was to protect kids’ online privacy by requiring websites and online services to disclose clear privacy policies and get parents’ consent before gathering personal information on their kids, among other things. To comply, social media companies have generally banned kids under 13 from signing up for their services, although it’s been widely documented that kids sign up anyway , either with or without their parents’ permission.

But times have changed, and online privacy is no longer the only concern when it comes to kids being online. There’s bullying, harassment, and, as Facebook’s own research has shown, the risk of developing eating disorders, suicidal thoughts or worse.

Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax

In her testimony, Haugen suggested raising the age limit to 16 or even 18. There has been a push among some parents, educators and tech experts to wait to give children phones — and access to social media — until they are older, such as the “Wait Until 8th” pledge that has parents sign a pledge not to give their kids a smartphone until the 8th grade. But neither social media companies nor the government have done anything concrete to increase the age limit.

“There is not necessarily a magical age,” said Christine Elgersma, a social media expert at the nonprofit Common Sense Media. But, she added, “13 is probably not the best age for kids to get on social media.”

It’s still complicated. There’s no reliable way to verify a person’s age when they sign up for apps and online services. And the apps popular with teens today were created for adults first. Companies have added some safeguards over the years, Elgersma noted, but these are piecemeal changes, not fundamental rethinks of the services.

“Developers need to start building apps with kids in mind,” she said. And no, she doesn’t mean Instagram Kids, the project Facebook paused last week amid a widespread backlash. “We can’t trust a company that didn’t start with kids’ best interests in mind,” she said.

Facebook says it’s added a host of safeguards and features to improve teens’ well-being on Instagram over the years, such as mental-health support for people who search for common hashtags associated with eating disorders or self-harm. The company also tested hiding “like” counts, “which means when you post something, if you’re a young person, you don’t have to worry about how many people are going to like your post and whether people will see that,” said Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management.

But Facebook’s own researchers found that hiding like counts did not help make teenagers feel better.

TALK, TALK, TALK

Start early, earlier than you think. Elgersma suggests that parents go through their own social media feeds with their children before they are old enough to be online and have open discussions on what they see. How would your child handle a situation where a friend of a friend asks them to send a photo? Or if they see an article that makes them so angry they just want to share it right away?

For older kids, approach them with curiosity and interest.

“If teens are giving you the grunts or the single word answers, sometimes asking about what their friends are doing or just not asking direct questions like ‘what are you doing on Instagram?’ but ‘hey, I heard this influencer is really popular,’” she suggested. “And even if your kid rolled their eyes it could be a window.”

Don’t say things like “turn that thing off” when your kid has been scrolling for a long time, says Jean Rogers, the director of Fairplay, a nonprofit that advocates for kids to spend less time on digital devices.

“That’s not respectful,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t respect that they have a whole life and a whole world in that device.”

Instead, Rogers suggests asking them questions about what they do on their phone, and see what your child is willing to share.

Most wanted: US Marshals need your help to ID Dodgers fan who resembles fraudster

Kids are also likely to respond to parents and educators “pulling back the curtains” on social media and the sometimes insidious tools companies use to keep people online and engaged, Elgersma said. Watch a documentary like ” The Social Dilemma ” that explores algorithms, dark patterns and dopamine feedback cycles of social media. Or read up with them how Facebook and TikTok make money.

“Kids love to be in the know about these things, and it will give them a sense of power,” she said.

Vicky Lacksonen, a 53-year-old mother in Mount Vernon, Ohio, says she just tries to talk with her son. She knows the passcodes to her son’s phone and sometimes nudges him to put his phone down if he’s been on it for a while. But as long as her 14-year-old keeps his grades up and is doing activities he enjoys, like soccer, she mostly lets him have privacy on his smartphone and apps like Instagram.

“You don’t really know what they’re looking at,” Lacksonen said. “Just having those conversations and talking to them is huge part … and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

SETTING LIMITS

Rogers says most parents have success with taking their kids’ phones overnight to limit their scrolling. Occasionally kids might try to sneak the phone back, but it’s a strategy that tends to work because kids need a break from the screen.

“They need to an excuse with their peers to not be on their phone at night,” Rogers said. “They can blame their parents.”

Parents may need their own limits on phone use. Rogers said it’s helpful to explain what you are doing when you do have a phone in hand around your child so they understand you are not aimlessly scrolling through sites like Instagram. Tell your child that you’re checking work email, looking up a recipe for dinner or paying a bill so they understand you’re not on there just for fun. Then tell them when you plan to put the phone down.

YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE

Parents should also realize that it’s not a fair fight. Social media apps like Instagram are designed to be addictive, says Roxana Marachi, a professor of education at San Jose State University who studies data harms. Without new laws that regulate how tech companies use our data and algorithms to push users toward harmful content, there is only so much parents can do, Marachi said.

“The companies are not interested in children’s well-being, they’re interested in eyes on the screen and maximizing the number of clicks.” Marachi said. “Period.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
Tyla

Mum Reveals How She Tracks Her Kids To Keep Them Safe

Parents have always had to find new ways to keep track of their children when they’re out and about. Now, one tech savvy mum has come up with a creative idea of using a new Apple product to keep an eye on her little one. Mum-of-two Lucy Jobbins, 32, bought...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Rogers
NJ.com

My mother is bad with money. How can I help?

Q. My mother was never good with money, and she spends and expects I will bail her out. Most recently her basement flooded. She signed contracts with two companies to do the work to the tune of $20,000. The work has to get done but she has no money. I’m furious that she signed without asking me first. I can either put it on credit cards or use my HELOC or borrow from my 401(k). What should I do?
BOONTON, NJ
alternativemedicine.com

Another COVID-19 Halloween: Keeping Kids Safe

You’re not alone this year if you just want things to return to “pre-COVID normal”, including fall activities such as Halloween celebrations. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is still present throughout the country, and both kids and adults, especially those who are unvaccinated, are at risk to become infected if there are no precautions in place.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense Media#Social Media Apps#Smartphone#Senate
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 8 - How to keep kids safe on social media: lessons from 'The Facebook Files'

In September, The Wall Street Journal published “The Facebook Files,” a scathing investigative report into the social media conglomerate. The series cited internal memos that appear to demonstrate Facebook’s awareness of practices that negatively affect its users and the media environment as a whole. While the claims are wide-ranging, one...
KIDS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Facebook unveils new Instagram controls for teens

Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

I’m concerned about my overattachment to men I hardly know. Can I date safely?

I divorced from my husband over a year ago (we had been living separately for a couple of years before that). He was the absolute love of my life – we were together for 26 years until his one-off infidelity with my half-sister. It was a horrific time. I have lost both of them, but live happily now with my teenage children in my own home. I have a great job, lovely friends, I’m independent and am told I am attractive.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
San Francisco Chronicle

As a doctor, I tried to keep my kid safe from COVID. But California set parents up to fail

Four days into the school year we received an urgent message from our kiddo’s preschool: Please pick up your child immediately, the entire classroom was exposed to COVID-19. My heart sank, and I broke into tears. I’m a doctor and data scientist who has been on the forefront of COVID-19 research since the pandemic’s infancy. After 17 months of sourcing and analyzing COVID-19 data that helped shape national, state and local policy — despite my best effort to keep all kids safe — my own child had been exposed to a life-threatening virus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WYTV.com

Keeping Kids Safe: Is it safe to trick-or-treat door-to-door?

(WYTV) – Halloween is almost here and you know trick-or-treating is at the top of every kid’s mind, but as the pandemic continues on, is it safe for parents to let their children go door-to-door?. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it is. But the goverment’s top Infectious Disease Doctor urged...
KIDS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

1K+
Followers
489
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy