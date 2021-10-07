Defending AL champ Rays poised to open ALDS against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: Hunter Renfroe #10 reacts with Kyle Schwarber #18 of the Boston Red Sox after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning as Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during a game at Fenway Park on September 8, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have won more games than any other team in the American League over the past two seasons, going about their business with a quiet confidence that has the full attention of the Boston Red Sox.

The AL East rivals meet in a best-of-five Division Series that begins Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

The defending league champion Rays are looking to take the first step toward a return to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall.

The Red Sox are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when they won it all. Boston beat the rival New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game to advance to the ALDS.

