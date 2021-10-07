Walz calls for more schools to take advantage of state’s free rapid COVID test program

Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota schools that want free rapid coronavirus tests — results in as little as 15 minutes — need only to ask the state. But the vast majority of schools haven’t yet, and on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders called for more schools to take advantage of the offer. …. The surge in cases, especially in unvaccinated students, from the delta variant has led to a spike in demand for rapid tests, which are sold without a prescription in stores for as little as $10 — but often more — and have been near-impossible to find, as they’ve all been snatched up. However, the state, with the aid of federal funds, has free tests available for schools — and has for some time.”