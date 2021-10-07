CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz calls for more schools to take advantage of state’s free rapid COVID test program

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 6 days ago
Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota schools that want free rapid coronavirus tests — results in as little as 15 minutes — need only to ask the state. But the vast majority of schools haven’t yet, and on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders called for more schools to take advantage of the offer. …. The surge in cases, especially in unvaccinated students, from the delta variant has led to a spike in demand for rapid tests, which are sold without a prescription in stores for as little as $10 — but often more — and have been near-impossible to find, as they’ve all been snatched up. However, the state, with the aid of federal funds, has free tests available for schools — and has for some time.”

MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: hospitalizations hit new 2021 high

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The delta variant continues to surge in Minnesota, pushing hospitalizations and case positivity rates higher than any point since the deadly November and December COVID-19 wave. With that in mind, Gov. Tim...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Two charged in connection with St. Paul shooting

Says the Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson, “Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. … Both Brown and Phillips remain hospitalized, according to charging documents.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

U.S. to reopen land border with Canada for nonessential travel

The AP reports: “The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

New bus rapid transit line coming to Lake Street in 2024

BRT won’t exactly be right there. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Although delighted with his new house in Uptown, Alan Wiggs still misses the convenient access to light rail he enjoyed while living in downtown Minneapolis. … But come 2024, that will change when the B Line begins service. … The $65 million arterial bus-rapid transit line will connect Uptown with Union Depot, operating primarily along Lake Street in Minneapolis and Marshall and Selby avenues in St. Paul. … ‘I am very excited about the B Line,’ said Wiggs, a bank employee who doesn’t have a car. Now, visiting friends or going to shows in the Capitol City using public transportation is ‘time consuming.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

No criminal charges against officers who shot Winston Smith

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The undercover officers who fatally shot Winston ‘Boogie’ Smith Jr. atop an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp last summer won’t face criminal charges because Smith drew a handgun on them and fired, the Crow Wing County attorney announced Monday. … Smith was shot June 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northstar Violent Offender Task Force, which was attempting to arrest him on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun. He was shot in an SUV with a date atop a parking ramp in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street across from Stella’s Fish Cafe, where he had just dined and posted to social media about the experience. … Several nights of public protest followed his shooting.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Why a group of U of M med school residents pushed to get Minnesota to change its medical licensure language

Inspired by tragedy, Brianna Engelson launched a push to make lasting change that supports the mental health of her fellow med students. After the suicide of a classmate, Engelson, a psychiatry resident at the University of Minnesota Medical School, worked in close collaboration with fellow residents Jennifer Zick and Sameena Ahmed-Buehler to start a campaign at the medical school aimed at creating a more open, accepting culture around mental health. “Medical students are way more likely to suffer from depression, suicidal ideation and anxiety than the general population,” Engelson said.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis Council approves $350 million Upper Harbor Terminal project

Matt McKinney writes for the Star Tribune: “A sweeping plan to convert a blighted industrial stretch of Mississippi River waterfront north of downtown Minneapolis into a 20-acre park ringed by affordable housing, a health center, an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities passed the City Council on Friday morning by a nearly unanimous vote. The stamp of approval marks a major pivot for the city’s waterfront and for the 48-acre Upper Harbor Terminal project, which after six years of planning and community discussions now moves into a construction and development phase that will see the McKinley and Webber-Camden neighborhoods grow east toward the river.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Three men arrested in connection to St. Paul shooting that left 1 dead, 14 injured

At WCCO-TV Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield says, “Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said all three men — a 33-year-old, 29-year-old and 32-year-old — are currently hospitalized with injuries suffered during the shooting. … Police did not say whether the three hospitalized suspects were part of the original 14 people wounded in the chaos. Regions Hospital told WCCO it received five victims from the shooting. Two were treated and released, two are in fair condition and one is seriously wounded.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Satanic Temple loses court battle to place monument in Belle Plaine

Not giving the devil his due. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A Satanic Temple has lost its court battle with the city of Belle Plaine, four years after the religious group attempted to put a monument in the local Veterans Memorial Park. … The temple asserted in two separate lawsuits that the southwest metro city had violated its rights to free speech and free expression of religion, among other things. But a federal judge dismissed most of those allegations in 2020 and decided in September that the city didn’t breach a contract when it revoked the temple’s permit to install the monument. … Belle Plaine is pleased with the court’s decision, said Dawn Meyer, the city administrator”
MinnPost

As a fur trader and translator — and one of the first Black men born in present-day Minnesota — George Bonga moved between many different worlds

Fur trader and translator George Bonga was one of the first African Americans born in what later became the state of Minnesota. His mother was Ojibwe, as were both of his wives. Through these relationships, Bonga was part of the mixed racial and cultural groups that connected trading companies and American Indians. He frequently guided white immigrants and traders through the region. Comfortable in many worlds, Bonga often worked as an advocate for the Ojibwe in their dealings with trading companies and the government.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Instead of scorn at the ballot box, Minneapolis cops deserve benefit of the doubt

Violent crime in Minneapolis has been on the rise for months without any real-world solutions in sight, suggesting our city will become nationally known as “Murderapolis” all over again. Yet Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, by their support of the public safety amendment, continue to demand that we abolish or defund the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). As a result, there is now a prevailing myth among elected officials at City Hall that Black people in Minneapolis do not support our Police Department, even though they are disproportionately the victims of violent crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul district to announce school consolidation plan

Josh Verges writes for the Pioneer Press: “With too many schools and too few students, St. Paul Public Schools leaders next week will unveil plans to start consolidating next fall. The goal is to reach a minimum of 450 students in every elementary school — three sections per grade — and 720 in middle schools, so that every school can offer a baseline of support staff, as well as teacher specialists in the arts, science, gifted education and more. … Superintendent Joe Gothard said the district will have to close and combine some schools in order to ‘create the schools our students deserve.’ … The last time the district considered closing a school, in 2016, the school board rejected the plan on a 4-3 vote, the same night they fired Valeria Silva as superintendent.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to be resentenced Oct. 21

An AP story says, “The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home will be resentenced later this month on a lesser charge, after the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count and has been serving his time in a prison out of state. But the Supreme Court ruled last month that the third-degree murder statute wouldn’t apply in Noor’s case. Noor is still convicted of manslaughter and will be sentenced on that count on Oct. 21.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Letters: A raise for cops, against St. Paul’s rent control proposal and a march for abortion rights in Minneapolis

Minneapolis continues to ignore the reality of the police situation: “You get what you pay for.” We don’t need more police, no police, or the City Council running the police department. We need better police. We need peace officers who will stop crime from happening. According to Salary.com, Minneapolis pays a top rate of $72,000 for a police officer, $130,000 for a registered nurse, $80,000 for both electricians and plumbers. These are all positions that can deliver life or death decisions, but only the police have to make that decision in a matter of seconds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

