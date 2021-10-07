Real Madrid Transfers: 5 Bundesliga midfielders to keep an eye on
Real Madrid boasts the best midfield in Europe with their best three in Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric. However, the club has tended towards signing youngsters and preparing for the future. They now have two great additions in Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to form the two of a future midfield three. Young talents are also rising up through La Fabrica in players like Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco.therealchamps.com
Comments / 0