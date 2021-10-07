CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Real Madrid Transfers: 5 Bundesliga midfielders to keep an eye on

By Manas Pratim Sharma
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid boasts the best midfield in Europe with their best three in Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric. However, the club has tended towards signing youngsters and preparing for the future. They now have two great additions in Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to form the two of a future midfield three. Young talents are also rising up through La Fabrica in players like Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco.

therealchamps.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Real Madrid, Barcelona watching Leicester midfielder Tielemans

Leicester City are prepared to consider offers for Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international has a contract to 2023 with the Foxes and the Athletic says there's a willingness to cash in on the midfielder should he refuse new contract talks. Real Madrid and Barcelona are watching developments closely. On his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid in ‘excellent’ financial position amid Kylian Mbappe transfer hopes

Real Madrid find themselves in a good position when it comes to signing players in January or next summer. While Barcelona continue to unravel amid their crushing financial crisis, Los Blancos are sitting pretty. Real Madrid have resisted making big signings across the last two years, while steadily bringing in...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Florian Neuhaus
Person
Sergio Arribas
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Eduardo Camavinga
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#German Bundesliga#Midfielders#Monchengladbach
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe still keen to join Real Madrid from PSG - report

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe still wants to move to Real Madrid next summer, according to reports. The France international was keen to secure a switch to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the recent transfer window. PSG turned down an offer of £171.7m for the World Cup winner on deadline day.
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered to Real Madrid

Ancelotti wants Tielemans at Real Madrid (El Nacional) Raiola pushing Pogba to join Real Madrid (El Nacional) Laporta wants Tuchel to manage Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo) Koeman convinces Laporta to give him more time in Barca job. A series of phone calls between Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta helped convince the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Haaland prefers Real Madrid over PSG amid Dortmund's secret pact

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: 5 overlooked defenders to target

Real Madrid is going through a rough patch of form with two back-to-back defeats with the same 2-1 scoreline. As such, it seems pretty clear that Real Madrid is suffering terribly in the defense, their center-backs have played awfully. Especially when Nacho started alongside Eder Militao. The right-back situation isn’t ideal either. With the only pure right-back, Dani Carvajal injured, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho who have both faired terribly in the position so far are forced to step up.
UEFA
FanSided

Real Madrid may have suffered another midfield blow against Espanyol

Real Madrid lost to Espanyol 2-1 on LaLiga’s Matchday 8 in what can only be described as a disastrous result for Los Blancos. The Royal Whites struggled mightily throughout the 90 minutes, with only Karim Benzema’s brilliant individual goal serving as any sort of consolation with the game already 2-0 against them.
SOCCER
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid join Bayern, Liverpool, Man City in race for Sesko

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe admits he asked for Real Madrid transfer and says PSG ‘made me feel like a thief’

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, but insists he made clear his position early in the transfer window and that PSG “made him feel like a thief” over the saga.Mbappe was the subject of multiple bids by Madrid during the transfer window, including a €200m (£172m) deadline day offer, but the approaches were rejected by PSG who see Mbappe as a key component in their ambition to win the Champions League alongside fellow superstar forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi.The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season,...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Kylian Mbappe makes his intentions crystal clear in interview

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but it didn’t quite work out for them, as PSG didn’t accept any offers for the Frenchman, even after telling him that they won’t stand in the way as long as the offer is what they want it to be. The club wasn’t professional enough, and as it turns out, Mbappe ended up staying at PSG.
SOCCER
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City all chasing RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

160K+
Followers
352K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy