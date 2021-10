The Dallas Mavericks are valuing communication under new head coach Jason Kidd. Multiple players discussed the change during media day, and it appears to be having the largest impact on Kristaps Porzingis. The Unicorn is set to play a new role in Kidd's system that includes having more freedom on the offensive end of the floor. He is excited about the change and hoping to return to his All-Star form.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO