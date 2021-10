Wilson completed 16-of-23 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns against San Francisco on Sunday, adding four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown. The three touchdowns were a useful reminder that Wilson doesn't need much usage volume to find the end zone regularly, but the Seattle offense sputtered at times Sunday and Wilson's usage remained low for the fourth game in a row. Wilson's efficiency and explosiveness are as high as ever through one month, but the Seahawks are not running many plays, and as a result Wilson is averaging just 27.3 pass attempts and 3.8 carries per game through four weeks. The Seahawks offense will look to pick up the pace in Thursday's Week 5 matchup with the Rams.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO