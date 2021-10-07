CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas County, AR

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Fulton; Grant; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton; Perry; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy; Sharp; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility falling to less than one half mile or below in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast and western Arkansas. Primarily targeting areas along and north of the Arkansas River Valley. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
County
Jefferson County, AR
County
Monroe County, AR
City
Jefferson, AR
City
Monroe, AR
City
Fulton, AR
County
Johnson County, AR
County
Lonoke County, AR
County
Jackson County, AR
County
Conway County, AR
County
Pulaski County, AR
County
Independence County, AR
County
Stone County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Fulton County, AR
City
Marion, AR
City
Lonoke, AR
County
Lincoln County, AR
City
Conway, AR
County
Sharp County, AR
County
Newton County, AR
County
Pope County, AR
County
Randolph County, AR
County
Searcy County, AR
County
Boone County, AR
County
Lawrence County, AR
County
Grant County, AR
County
Baxter County, AR
County
Izard County, AR
County
Saline County, AR
County
Faulkner County, AR
County
Woodruff County, AR
County
Marion County, AR
County
Van Buren County, AR
County
Yell County, AR
County
Perry County, AR
County
Cleburne County, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
City
Searcy, AR
County
Arkansas County, AR
County
Logan County, AR
County
White County, AR
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Prairie#Saline#Stone

Comments / 0

Community Policy