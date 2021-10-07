Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Fulton; Grant; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton; Perry; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy; Sharp; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility falling to less than one half mile or below in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast and western Arkansas. Primarily targeting areas along and north of the Arkansas River Valley. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.