Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Abdulrazak Gurnah was named the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature this morning. He was honored "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents." Gurnah was born in Zanzibar but has lived...

www.insidehighered.com

lapl.org

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to educator and author Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and has lived in England since 1968. He was a professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent’s School of English, until his recent retirement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KEYT

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.” Born in Zanzibar in 1948 and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent. He wrote 10 novels, including “Paradise,” which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). Gurnah was lauded for characters who “find themselves in the gulf between cultures … confronting racism and prejudice, but also compelling themselves to silence the truth or reinventing a biography to avoid conflict with reality.”
AFRICA

