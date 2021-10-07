Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Ouachita; Pike; Polk; Scott DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility falling to less than one half mile or below in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast and western Arkansas. Primarily targeting areas along and north of the Arkansas River Valley. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.