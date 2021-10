The Miami Heat season is underway! Though only a preseason game, the Heat got things underway on Monday with a contest against Atlanta. Getting out to a double-digit run and lead to start the game, while also holding Atlanta scoreless, the Miami Heat jumped on them and maintained control throughout the game. While Atlanta found a way to make it close at points throughout the first half, the Miami Heat went up by 20 points on several occassions.

