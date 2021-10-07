CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana activists still questioning why office for women’s health wasn’t created

By Rachel Mipro
 6 days ago
With Louisiana sitting near the bottom nationally on health outcomes for women and children, activists are still seeking answers for why a bill to establish a Louisiana Office on Women’s Health stalled.

Alma Stewart, founder and president of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, said she wants to know why House Bill 193 wasn’t heard by the Senate Finance Committee. The bill, introduced by Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, would have created an office dedicated to improving women’s health outcomes within the Louisiana Health Department.

The bill passed unanimously in the House of Representatives, but was stalled in the Senate Finance Committee because the committee chair, Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Baton Rouge, never took it up. With no hearing scheduled, Senate members never voted on it.

“The creation of this office had strong support, both from the public as well as from legislators that had the opportunity to vote for it and then it got to one person who decided that he was going to basically kill the bill by not scheduling it for a hearing in his committee,” Stewart said.

Stewart and her organization have been trying to meet with White since June. Stewart said he has ignored all of their messages, which she finds concerning. While the bill will most likely be brought up in the next legislative session, Stewart worries that the same issues will resurface and the bill will once again be stymied, especially since they don’t know why White stalled the bill in the first place.

“We’ve attempted to meet with him numerous times and we’ve been ignored. He’s put us off and put us off and put us off,” Stewart said.

White could not be reached for comment.

Stewart’s organization started a petition to gather support for the creation of the office, which has almost 6,000 signatures. At the Sept. 28 Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, lawmakers voiced concerns about women’s health issues.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, got Senate Bill 133 passed during the last legislative session, a bill which directed the state health department to address healthcare disparities for women and other vulnerable demographics.

While House Bill 193 was projected to cost $1.8 million over five years, Senate Bill 133 didn’t have any increased costs, according to fiscal notes on the bill.

As a result of Senate Bill 133, offices within the Louisiana Health Department are currently being evaluated on their efforts to address women’s health. Recommendations on how departments can be improved in the regard will be developed in the next few months, with a final assessment due to the legislature on Feb. 15.

Barrow said it was extremely important to make sure there were no departmental overlaps or missing resources for women.

“That’s one reason why we were looking at the importance of creating the office itself. We believe in the office there would be no gaps because everything would be in one place or one hub as opposed to several different hubs,” Barrow said during the committee meeting.

Louisiana is ranked 49th in the nation in overall health for women and children, according to America’s Health Rankings 2020 Annual Report. The state has the second highest infant mortality rate in the U.S ., with a death rate of 8.07 infants per 1000 live births.

Louisiana also has an extremely high maternal mortality rate, and a large disparity between mortality rates in white and black mothers . Black women are four times as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. Stewart said current initiatives aren’t doing enough to improve healthcare in these areas.

“As a woman in Louisiana, and as a Black woman in Louisiana, the health outcome for women in this state is very undesirable. And when you look at the disparity for Black women, you can just focus on the maternal mortality rate. Four times more women die in Louisiana- and by some sources I have seen-five more black women die in childbirth,” Stewart said. “That is totally unacceptable. And as a Black woman I would like personally to see improvement. Real improvement.”

The post Louisiana activists still questioning why office for women’s health wasn’t created appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

State lawmakers to hold first public forum on redistricting in Monroe

In a process that will impact almost every election in Louisiana for the next decade, the state legislature will hold the first of nine regional public forums on Oct. 20 beginning in Monroe regarding how lawmakers will draw the state’s new political maps and choose which voters to include in which districts. Beginning in mid-October […] The post State lawmakers to hold first public forum on redistricting in Monroe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Flu season paired with COVID-19 increases threat of a ‘twindemic’

By Mark S. Roberts and Richard K. Zimmerman of the University of Pittsburgh for The Conversation As winter looms and hospitals across the U.S. continue to be deluged with severe cases of COVID-19, flu season presents a particularly ominous threat this year. We are researchers with expertise in vaccination policy and mathematical modeling of infectious disease. Our […] The post Flu season paired with COVID-19 increases threat of a ‘twindemic’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Louisiana Illuminator

Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case

A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to Republican state legislators who have tried several times to overturn the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by Judge William Morvant, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton […] The post Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in?

WASHINGTON — Nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten—investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds—or whether they even decide to accept the cash, […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal hurricane prevention for New Orleans that cost billions worked during Ida, senators agree

U.S. senators on Wednesday promoted a federal hurricane system’s performance in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida, but noted that other regions experienced devastation that is likely to worsen as climate change produces more intense and frequent storms. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System in response to […] The post Federal hurricane prevention for New Orleans that cost billions worked during Ida, senators agree appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help?

Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white […] The post Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MENTAL HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a conservative backlash against discussions of race in public schools. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
EDUCATION
Louisiana Illuminator

Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers

WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers:  What […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IMMIGRATION
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Governor extends COVID-19 mask mandate as hospitalizations remain high

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the statewide face mask mandate Tuesday for an additional 28 days as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, although trending downward, are still about four times higher than they were before the fourth pandemic surge. The mask mandate applies to all indoor locations, including K-12 schools, colleges and universities for everyone […] The post Louisiana Governor extends COVID-19 mask mandate as hospitalizations remain high appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana teachers ‘extremely concerned’ about new optional quarantining policy, unions say

Teachers across Louisiana “have expressed confusion and concern about safety in their schools” — according to the Louisiana Federation of Teachers — after the state’s education department announced a new statewide policy that makes quarantining after coming into close contact with someone with COVID-19 optional in schools. “We can no longer ignore the unintended academic […] The post Louisiana teachers ‘extremely concerned’ about new optional quarantining policy, unions say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink.  “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health […] The post ‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief, overcoming months of GOP attacks

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief, overcoming months of GOP attacks appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans win congressional dustup on the baseball diamond, amid DC turmoil

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Wednesday night were the victors in an annual charity baseball game against Democrats, 13-12, even as a bitterly divided Congress struggles to pass major legislation this week. There were some feel-good moments, like when President Joe Biden passed out ice cream bars in the dugouts and Republican Rep. Greg Steube […] The post Republicans win congressional dustup on the baseball diamond, amid DC turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Congressional panel hears from educators about how to safely reopen schools

WASHINGTON — A school superintendent from a large Nevada district on Wednesday described how schools there have coped with the pandemic and returned to in-person learning, as members of Congress examined best practices for safe reopening. Jesus Jara, superintendent of Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas, told a virtual panel of the House […] The post Congressional panel hears from educators about how to safely reopen schools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

