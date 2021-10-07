CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know for October 7: Congress, coronavirus, cybersecurity, abortion, Philippines

By AJ Willingham
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
AFP

US Congress averts default with stop-gap debt limit hike

US lawmakers rubber-stamped a short-term bill to lift the nation's borrowing authority Tuesday, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default -- but only for a few weeks. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate. "It's about the kitchen table, it's about our economy, the global economy, but it's also about our constitution which says the full faith and credit of the United States shall not be in doubt," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters ahead of the vote. Democratic leaders had spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought, including the loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth as well as increased costs for mortgages and other borrowing.
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, October 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

The U.S. will reopen its borders with Canada and Mexico next month for fully vaccinated people taking nonessential trips, ending a 19-month freeze. Here’s what travelers can expect. Unvaccinated Boeing workers will need to act quickly to keep their jobs under the timeline for the company’s new vaccine mandate, announced...
101 WIXX

Philippines loosens coronavirus curbs in capital region

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines further loosened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region on Friday, allowing restaurants to accept more guests and gyms to reopen after recording a decline in daily COVID 19 cases. The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, is gradually relaxing...
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
