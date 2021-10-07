CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Orange Is The New Bag: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Brags About Using $400 Million In COVID-19 Relief Funds To Build Prisons

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UTVW_0cJtX5X000

Wonder who she wants to put in those cells…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fgip9_0cJtX5X000

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is loud and proud about her plans for making money for the state and it involves some very morally questionable means to say the very least. You remember Kay, right ? She’s the devilish soup cookie who essentially outlawed abortion in the heart of dixie even if the pregnancy is the result of incest or rape. According to CNN , Ivey has signed new legislation that will appropriate $400 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds so that she can build more prisons.

In an opinion piece written for Yahoo , writer David A. Love drops a telling stat about Ivey’s master plan. Black people makeup 28% of Alabama’s population and yet also make up 43% of jail inmates and 54% of prison inmates. Now, ask yourself, who exactly is going to be sleeping on those cold, hard bunks inside the federally funded, barbed-wire-wrapped, timeshare properties that Ivey wants to erect? Not Karen and Cody that’s for damn sure.

Legal Advocacy Group boss Pastor Robert White told CNN that he takes serious umbrage with Ivey’s zeal for metal bars of steel.

“…we could be using this money on mental health, on our sewage system. Covid is still going on; we should be using this money on our health care system.”

“We’re not saying the prisons don’t need to be built. We’re saying that this money needs to go to mental health, education, not a plantation in the middle of nowhere. The problem doesn’t change. The murders don’t stop.”
After a year in which we saw a pandemic, massive layoffs, complete closure of businesses, an economic collapse, and a s*** show of an educational system. Not to mention the racial reckoning that America had to face last summer, the best plan that Kay Ivey can come up with for $400 million of Alabama’s hard-earned tax dollars is to put more people who likely be Black or brown into prison. With leaders like these, who needs terrorists?

Comments / 62

Steve Gagliardo
3d ago

Kay should try fixing the prison's Alabama has before talking about putting up new ones. or try using it for the people that need it instead of making her rich friends richer.

Reply(1)
9
John Green
3d ago

old hag kept her own people from getting fed money in unemployment stopped early to line her pockets should be hung

Reply
21
Chan Loo
3d ago

This Kindah stuff may affect How Alabama receives Money from the Federal Government But she Must think that the People Dont deserve that Money that was Ment for the Pandemic I wish she would Shave that Mustache all ready 😉

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Orange County, NY
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Health
Orange County, NY
Government
Orange County, NY
Education
Local
Alabama Government
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Orange County, NY
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Orange County, NY
Coronavirus
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Magnolia State Live

$1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing. Mississippi councilman wants to get to the bottom of the issue.

A leader of Mississippi’s largest city says he wants to know what happened to at least $1 million federal COVID-19 funds that have ended up missing. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes spoke to Jackson news sources about what he claims is the misuse of federal monies the city received during the pandemic, funds he says have not been accounted for.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Kay Ivey
wbrc.com

Governor Ivey announces Made in Alabama Showcase honorees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase honorees to highlight Alabama-American made products. The showcase is in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce. To celebrate October being “Manufacturing Month,” Governor Ivey selected 12 businesses for their work and invited them to exhibit...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey extends state of emergency for COVID-19 until October 31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Governor Kay Ivey extended the current state public health emergency for COVID-19 for Alabama until Sunday, October 31. Governor Ivey said the "narrowly-focused" state of emergency is aimed at easing burdens on health care providers and making government more responsive. The order was issued on August...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Covid 19#Cnn#Yahoo#Advocacy Group
Yellowhammer News

7 Things: COVID-19 relief is big money for Alabama, federal judge wants more clarity from DOJ on prison lawsuit, supply chain issues force Alabama school system into remote learning and more …

7. The federal government has time to continue the whipping investigation. Despite the claims that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border in September already being disproven, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has continued its investigation that was only supposed to take “days.”. A spokesperson...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Plans for Alabama’s new mega-prisons outlined

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice has said that new facilities alone won’t fix Alabama’s crippling prison problem. However, the Alabama prison construction plan includes two men’s mega-prisons and possibly a new women’s prison. Lawmakers made it clear they see these new facilities as larger in size, but...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Protesters object to Alabama prison plan, use of COVID-19 federal funds

Protesters spoke out against the Alabama prison-building plan outside the State House today as lawmakers debated the $1.3 billion proposal inside. They spoke out particularly against the use of $400 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress, to help pay for the two 4,000-bed prisons.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy