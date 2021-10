People are quitting their jobs left and right, and the cannabis industry is reaping many of these benefits. COVID-19 made us face the shocking reality that working from home was possible. It also highlighted how undervalued many employees are. Now that companies are back in their offices again, employers are reckoning with the fact that many of their workers would rather quit than return to a job that never valued them in the first place. And many of these workers are discovering their passion in an unlikely place: the cannabis industry.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO