CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating drops to new low, poll shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBfbO_0cJtWttG00

(NEXSTAR) – Americans’ approval of President Joe Biden’s job performance dropped to a new low in a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Just 38% of Americans polled gave Biden a thumbs up, down from 42% three weeks ago. Fifty-three percent of people polled gave him a negative review.

When broken down topic-by-topic, Biden doesn’t fare much better. Only 25% approved of his handling of immigration, 39% approved of his handling of the economy and 37% approved of his job as Commander in Chief.

His best score reported by Quinnipiac was on handling the coronavirus pandemic: 48% approval compared to 50% disapproval.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release .

Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax

How people view the president’s performance has a clear split on party lines: 94% of Republicans surveyed said they disapproved, while 80% of Democrats said they approved.

President Biden’s ratings have fallen downward over the past several months as the delta variant ravaged the country, prompting some places to reinstate mask mandates and overloaded hospitals to cancel elective surgeries. At the same time, Biden oversaw a messy and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. To make matters worse, his legislative priorities, like a massive infrastructure package, have stalled in Congress.

“Everybody’s frustrated, it’s part of being in government, being frustrated,” Biden told reporters Saturday. He pledged to ”work like hell” to get the pillars of his domestic agenda passed into law.

See the full breakdown of the polling results on Quinnipiac University’s website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Newsweek

Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll

President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping amongst the younger generation over his handling of key issues, new polling from Generation Lab/Axios suggested. A survey of around 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 found that members of every party view the president less favorably since he's taken office, primarily because of his handling of the economy and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change. Democrats are laboring to chisel the $3.5 trillion package to about $2 trillion, a still massive proposal that would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. And with no votes to spare, they must somehow satisfy the party's competing moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal. It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Shore News Network

Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac Poll#Republicans#Americans#Democrats#Quinnipiac University#The Associated Press
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Biden's approval rating is now 10% LOWER than Obama at the same point of his presidency and less than half of Americans trust him to get the country out of the pandemic, new poll numbers show

President Joe Biden's approval rating is 10 points behind President Barack Obama's at this point in Obama's presidency, as Biden's numbers have been battered by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues. The Real Clear Politics polling average for Obama on October, 11 2009 stood at 53 per cent approval...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXRM

KXRM

202
Followers
163
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy