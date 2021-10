WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men in connection with two separate robberies. Authorities state that on October 1 at approximately 7:14 p.m. police responded to the area of 4th and Scott Streets for a robbery that had just occurred. Police were given a description of two suspects and moments later, took 39-year-old James McCray of Elsmere into custody without incident. While taking McCray into custody, police were made aware of a second robbery that he just occurred and advised that McCray was also a suspect in that incident. After an area search, police were able to locate the second suspect, 45-year-old Antwine Ross, in the area of 2nd and North Franklin Street. Police took Ross into Custody without incident and learned that he had an outstanding capias.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO