Las Vegas, NV

World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company to Return to Las Vegas Oct. 7-9

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalworth, Wis — Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its fifth annual collector car auction at the venue this Oct. 7-9 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block. The auction is the first of three to be held by Mecum on back-to-back weekends throughout the month of October in what’s been dubbed the October Takeover; the two auctions to follow will be held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Chicago region.

IN THIS ARTICLE
