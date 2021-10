GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting. Police stopped a man Monday just before 4:45 p.m. in the area of S. Elm Eugene Street and E. Vandalia Road. Police said the man ran away from the scene. They also said the man pointed his weapon toward the officer and the officer shot him. They said the man, identified as Lewis Latrell Harrison III, 25, is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO