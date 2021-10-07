CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Dunham slams body shamers

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Dunham has blasted body shamers for taunting her over her weight gain. Lena Dunham has slammed body-shamers after reading "gnarly" comments online following her recent wedding. The 'Girls' creator admitted she'd had a "lovely week" since tying the knot with Luis Felber and receiving a wave of congratulatory messages,...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Wedding

Lena Dunham's wedding was a fairytale, and Taylor Swift was there to witness the magic as one of her bridesmaids. The Girls TV series creator married British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London's Soho neighborhood. Swift wasn't the only celebrity guest in attendance: Vogue's Instagram post from the couple's magical day showed the "Wildest Dreams" singer sitting with comedian Jerrod Carmichael and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman at a table with cakes, with Swift toasting the newlyweds with her pinky up.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Story Behind Lena Dunham’s 3 Wedding Gowns

Lena Dunham asked Christopher Kane a question – kind of out of the blue – a few months back over text. “She said, ‘By the way, I’m getting married, and I’d love for you to do the dress.’ I was like, that came out of nowhere, but yeah absolutely,” Kane says over Zoom two days after Dunham married musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. “I had no idea she was seeing someone.” They didn’t have much time; their first fitting was two and a half weeks before the wedding. But they had a shared vision.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
floor8.com

Lena Dunham's whirlwind romance with Luis Felber continues as couple tie knot just 9 months after meeting

It's official! Lena Dunham, 35 has married her Peruvian-British musician boyfriend of nine months, Luis Felber, 32, in a lowkey secret wedding over the weekend! The Girls actress and creator turned her whirlwind romance into a whirlwind engagement and impromptu wedding at Union Club in London’s Soho neighbourhood, publications confirmed on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lena Dunham details marrying Luis Felber one month after secret engagement

Lena Dunham opened up for the first time about her “impromptu” wedding to husband Luis Felber after being secretly engaged for only one month. “I was trying to parse it, and we were sort of talking about it, but talking around it,” she told Vogue of their engagement in an interview published Wednesday. “So we just cut the 10 years down to 10 hours. And then we took a month to get married instead of waiting six months or a year.”
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Lena Dunham Got Married in Three Custom Dresses and “Claudia Schiffer–On–the–Versace–Runway” Hair

Lena Dunham shared all the special details about her wedding to musician Luis Felber with Vogue, from their engagement pinkie rings to all of the custom outfit changes. After being engaged for just one month, the couple decided to go ahead and tie the knot. “We just wanted to get on with it, to live the rest of our lives together, in love,” Felber explained. But that also meant navigating COVID travel restrictions and having to make frequent adjustments to the guest list after a handful of invitees contracted the virus. All 60 guests gathered at the Union Club, a members-only club in Soho, London, were required to take two lateral flow tests as well as present proof of vaccination. Dunham explains, “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously.” The pair got married under a chuppah covered in over-dyed, technicolor flowers where they exchanged vows they wrote themselves. “Lu did some really amazing Spanish-accented Hebrew that had the whole place in stitches,” Dunham said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns at her wedding to Luis Felber

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns and low Miu Miu heels during her recent wedding to Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber.The actor, writer and filmmaker tied the knot with her partner at London’s Union Club on Saturday, a members-only club in Soho, where her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman and Industry actor Myha’la Herrold.In an interview with Vogue, the Girls star revealed she drew inspiration from Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s wedding, Patti Boyd’s wedding to George Harrison, and Sharon Tate: “She had the best wedding dress in history”, she said. ...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Lena Dunham Gets Married!

For his 10 year anniversary with the house of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing went big. Really big. The collection was displayed as part of a two-day music festival hosted by the French house, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni walking for a crowd of 6,000 people (not just an insular crew of fashion insiders.) Community was trending at Paris Fashion Week, as Valentino hosted their spring 2022 show at the Carreau du Temple which continued onto the city streets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
uncrazed.com

Inside Look At Lena Dunham’s London Wedding

Lena Dunham married musician Luis Welber in Soho, London over the weekend. Luis proposed to Lena after she was ill in hospital, the couple told Vogue. “‘I just I don’t ever want you to go through that on your own again.’ And you said, ‘Oh, I want to marry you someday.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we make that someday, soon day?’”
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lena Dunham Says Being Happy Is “Not a Crime”

About a week after her Christopher Kane-clothed nuptials to musician Luis Felber, Lena Dunham took to Instagram to...reveal that she is doing quite well. “I've shared many challenges with you and these moments of joy had me thinking that we should admit when we’re happy too- it's not a crime,” Dunham wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie on Wednesday morning. In the lengthy post, the always outspoken Dunham opened up more about her wedding, her work, and her body, addressing the critics head on.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Lena Dunham Would Like to Remind You That Thinness Does Not Equal Health

Lena Dunham shared pictures from her recent wedding to musician Luis Felber on Instagram and was met with comments that were supportive and loving and congratulatory—and also a bunch from body-shaming trolls. Ugh. In response to the ill-informed haters, Dunham posted a smiling selfie and shared a few thoughts about...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Are Lena Dunham And Allison Williams Friends?

No matter what happens, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams will always have a connection because of HBO's "Girls." The actors met and became friends in 2012 when they landed roles as BFFs Hannah and Marnie in what would eventually become one of the most important parts of their lives. Williams opened up about the first time she met her co-star, telling InStyle in 2014 (via Daily Mail), "I felt like I'd known her forever — it was weird."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Lena Dunham, Issa Rae, and the Return of the Big, Luxury Wedding

Perennial provocateur Lena Dunham did something entirely uncontroversial this week: she had a lovely time at her wedding. Per Vogue, the former Girls star and writer married a musician named Luis Felber in a “whimsical, whirlwind London wedding.” The designer Christopher Kane, who has worked with Dunham in the past, made three dresses for the festivities. Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman. There were six tiny wedding cakes for guests to pick at. The first dance was “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies. All very adorable stuff, indeed.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Real Talk! Lena Dunham Says She Went a ‘Little Fashion Crazy’ for Her Wedding to Luis Felber

Fashionista! Lena Dunham, who married Luis Felber last month, is owning up to the fact that she went a bit overboard when it came to her wedding attire. The 35-year-old actress, who wore three custom-made gowns from Christopher Kane, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 3, to shamelessly acknowledge that she was all about being extra for her once-in-a-lifetime nuptials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
