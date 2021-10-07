Some rural homes are hard for first responders to find. WCSO program aims to change that.
FREEPORT — Not even delivery drivers can easily find Susan Rau’s house tucked off of State Road 20 on Tucker Town Road in the outskirts of Freeport. A single driveway leads to a stretch of land where her home is located next to her sister's house, but neither have house numbers visible from the road. Rau said she has feared first responders might not be able to find their homes in emergencies.www.waltonsun.com
Comments / 0