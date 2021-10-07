How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Week 5 on TV, live stream
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot more than just the Tennessee Titans on their minds heading into Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Field. Coach Urban Meyer has been mired in controversy since the Jags fell to 0-4 on Thursday Night Football at the Bengals. Video of a woman dancing on Meyer at his Ohio steakhouse circulated on social media over the weekend. Meyer apologized to the team, and owner Shad Khan called his behavior "inexcusable."www.nwfdailynews.com
Comments / 0