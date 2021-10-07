CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An auto-pedestrian crash took the life of one person on Corner of PCH and Lewis Ave (Long Beach, CA)

On Wednesday, an auto-pedestrian crash claimed the life of one person on Pacific Coast Highway and Lewis Avenue.

On Oct. 6, 2021, at around 5:51 a.m., officers actively responded to the scene on reports of an injury traffic collision, which ultimately killed a male adult pedestrian. On arrival, officers found a male adult pedestrian in the roadway and started performing life-saving measures on the victim until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived.

An auto-pedestrian crash took the life of one person on Corner of PCH and Lewis Ave

October 7, 2021

