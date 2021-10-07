CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

No injuries after Mercy Flight has landing issue in Genesee County

By WBEN.com Newsroom
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFXKS_0cJtTaTK00
Mercy Flight helicopter in flight Photo credit Mercy Flight Facebook

Batavia, N.Y. (WBEN) - A Mercy Flight helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field north of the flight line at the Genesee County Airport Wednesday night.

No injuries resulted and there was no patient onboard the aircraft at the time of the landing.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a helicopter crash after 9pm and found the Bell 429 aircraft in a field with damage to its underside. All crew members were outside the aircraft when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The aircraft was returning from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the time of the attempted landing.

No initial cause for the hard landing has been determined and the FAA is investigating.

The Town of Batavia Fire Department responded to the situation as well, assisting the sheriff's office.

