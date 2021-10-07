CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conservatorships trampled Indigenous rights long before Britney Spears spotlight problem

By Adam Crepelle
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Britney Spears has brought tremendous attention to the potential hazards of conservatorships. Indeed, Spears has done the seemingly impossible by making the issue bipartisan.

A forthcoming Senate hearing sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., will examine how conservatorships can harm the health and financial well-being of those under guardianships. The United States’ Indigenous people know this all too well.

In 1831, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled tribes were not full sovereigns but “domestic dependent nations.” It explained that tribes “are in a state of pupilage. Their relation to the United States resembles that of a ward to his guardian.”

Nearly two centuries later, tribes remain “domestic dependent nations” and are still denied the ability to self-govern . The conservatorship the United States exercises over tribes exhibits all the malicious symptoms of Spears’ conservatorship.

Problems with tribal conservatorship

Due to the ongoing guardian-ward relationship, reservations are laden with dense federal regulations, and this federally imposed " white tape " kills tribal economic development.

Trust lands are owned by the United States, allegedly for the benefit of Indians . Reality reveals this trust status has been anything but beneficial to Indians. Since the United States owns the land, virtually every activity on trust land requires federal approval. As Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recently wrote , “The federal government subjects us to crippling oversight whenever we dig a hole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGSQK_0cJtTZXT00
Prairie land on the Navajo Nation. Jasper Colt, USAT

This dense federal regulatory framework causes reservation poverty. Few non-Indian businesses are willing to operate on reservations when the federal regulations can be avoided by opening off a reservation.

If an Indian wants to start a business on a reservation, accessing capital is exceedingly difficult because trust land cannot be mortgaged without the approval of the secretary of the Interior. Hence, the private sector is practically nonexistent on most reservations, and its absence helps explain Indian Country’s 50% unemployment rate even before COVID-19.

It's not just Britney Spears: 1.3 million Americans are under conservatorships. Activists want reform.

Poverty combines with federal regulations to cause severe health vulnerabilities. The regulations encumbering trust land create dire housing problems on reservations ; thus, reservation housing is often overcrowded and substandard. A 2016 report by the Democratic staff of the House Committee on Natural Resources said nearly half of reservation housing lacks access to safe water.

Overcrowded houses with inadequate sanitation facilities are prime places for the coronavirus to spread.

Mace and Crist: The exploitation of Britney Spears: Here's how to protect her and other Americans

Indian Country was ravaged by COVID-19, but COVID-19 is far from the only medical malady tribes suffer from. Indeed, Indians experience nearly every health condition at higher rates than the general population , including diabetes, heart disease, and septicemia. The average life expectancy on some reservations is about 50 years old compared with 78 years old for the United States as a whole.

The U.S. prevents tribal growth today

Reservation socioeconomic problems are often attributed to Indigenous cultures being incompatible with the United States’ market economy. While each tribe is unique, one can safely say ascribing contemporary reservation poverty to traditional Indigenous culture is complete nonsense.

Long before Columbus sailed the ocean blue, the Americas’ Indigenous people developed transcontinental trade networks. For example, Chaco Canyon , an Indigenous trade center near present-day Santa Fe, New Mexico, is called Chaco Canyon because cacao beans have been found there. Those beans originated in Central America – over a thousand miles away .

Chaco Canyon is not an isolated incident, either. Seashells from the Pacific Ocean are found near present-day St. Louis. Copper from the Great Lakes made its way down to Florida, and quinoa from the American southeast was transported up to Canada.

O'Mara: An unearthly call is now silent, but we can still save our wildlife from extinction

Indigenous trade networks were the product of concerted effort . Tribes instituted laws to facilitate commerce.

Contracts were enforced and property rights were recognized, including intellectual property rights – meaning only certain individuals could use songs, prayers or images. The extent of commerce between distant and diverse people in the Americas led to the emergence of trade languages, such as Mobilian in the Southeast and Chinook in the Northwest.

Making advancement

Tribal economies organically adapted to European contact. Indians eagerly purchased guns, clothes, metal tools and more. Tribal cultures transformed as a result of European goods. Indeed, it is impossible to envision the iconic Plains Indians without the horse, yet the horse culture is a direct result of European contact.

While tribal cultures naturally evolved for millennia, the United States prevents tribal cultures from advancing today. For example, Tesla recently opened a service center on Nambe Pueblo land in New Mexico. News stories described Tesla’s move as dodging state law and finding a loophole . These depictions denigrate tribal sovereignty.

A more accurate assessment of what occurred is that Nambe Pueblo enacted better laws than New Mexico. Accordingly, Tesla was able to open on Nambe Pueblo. New Mexico is no worse off than if a neighboring state allowed Tesla service centers; in fact, states engage in jurisdictional competition all the time – it’s called federalism. Tribes should be afforded the same respect. After all, that was the deal when they agreed to cede their ancestral lands in exchange for reservations.

Tribes will remain the sovereign equivalent of Britney Spears until they are liberated from their nearly two-centuries-old guardianship. Until tribes’ ability to self-govern is fully recognized, reservations will continue to struggle with poverty and related maladies. It’s time to recognize tribes as the sovereigns they are and always have been.

Adam Crepelle, an assistant professor, is director of the Tribal Law & Economics Project in the Law & Economics Center at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School.  He is also a Campbell Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Conservatorships trampled Indigenous rights long before Britney Spears spotlight problem

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
Person
Britney Spears
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Rights#Plains Indians#Property Rights#Market Economy#Conservatorships#Senate#D Conn#Guardianships#The U S Supreme Court#Navajo#The Navajo Nation#Usat#Non Indian
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsOne

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

Indigenous Peoples’ Day finally allows us to highlight Native Americans and their contributions to American society. October 8, 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to acknowledge the holiday declaring it a national holiday, which we now celebrate on October 11. In a proclamation Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
jammin1057.com

Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting Bloodied Pictures While Pregnant

Kylie Jenner has been criticized on social media for a Halloween photoshoot in which her naked pregnant body is drenched in fake blood. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second child with Travis Scott; they also have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner is also due to release her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

266K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy