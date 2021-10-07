Conservatorships trampled Indigenous rights long before Britney Spears spotlight problem

Britney Spears has brought tremendous attention to the potential hazards of conservatorships. Indeed, Spears has done the seemingly impossible by making the issue bipartisan.

A forthcoming Senate hearing sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., will examine how conservatorships can harm the health and financial well-being of those under guardianships. The United States’ Indigenous people know this all too well.

In 1831, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled tribes were not full sovereigns but “domestic dependent nations.” It explained that tribes “are in a state of pupilage. Their relation to the United States resembles that of a ward to his guardian.”

Nearly two centuries later, tribes remain “domestic dependent nations” and are still denied the ability to self-govern . The conservatorship the United States exercises over tribes exhibits all the malicious symptoms of Spears’ conservatorship.

Problems with tribal conservatorship

Due to the ongoing guardian-ward relationship, reservations are laden with dense federal regulations, and this federally imposed " white tape " kills tribal economic development.

Trust lands are owned by the United States, allegedly for the benefit of Indians . Reality reveals this trust status has been anything but beneficial to Indians. Since the United States owns the land, virtually every activity on trust land requires federal approval. As Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recently wrote , “The federal government subjects us to crippling oversight whenever we dig a hole.”

This dense federal regulatory framework causes reservation poverty. Few non-Indian businesses are willing to operate on reservations when the federal regulations can be avoided by opening off a reservation.

If an Indian wants to start a business on a reservation, accessing capital is exceedingly difficult because trust land cannot be mortgaged without the approval of the secretary of the Interior. Hence, the private sector is practically nonexistent on most reservations, and its absence helps explain Indian Country’s 50% unemployment rate even before COVID-19.

Poverty combines with federal regulations to cause severe health vulnerabilities. The regulations encumbering trust land create dire housing problems on reservations ; thus, reservation housing is often overcrowded and substandard. A 2016 report by the Democratic staff of the House Committee on Natural Resources said nearly half of reservation housing lacks access to safe water.

Overcrowded houses with inadequate sanitation facilities are prime places for the coronavirus to spread.

Indian Country was ravaged by COVID-19, but COVID-19 is far from the only medical malady tribes suffer from. Indeed, Indians experience nearly every health condition at higher rates than the general population , including diabetes, heart disease, and septicemia. The average life expectancy on some reservations is about 50 years old compared with 78 years old for the United States as a whole.

The U.S. prevents tribal growth today

Reservation socioeconomic problems are often attributed to Indigenous cultures being incompatible with the United States’ market economy. While each tribe is unique, one can safely say ascribing contemporary reservation poverty to traditional Indigenous culture is complete nonsense.

Long before Columbus sailed the ocean blue, the Americas’ Indigenous people developed transcontinental trade networks. For example, Chaco Canyon , an Indigenous trade center near present-day Santa Fe, New Mexico, is called Chaco Canyon because cacao beans have been found there. Those beans originated in Central America – over a thousand miles away .

Chaco Canyon is not an isolated incident, either. Seashells from the Pacific Ocean are found near present-day St. Louis. Copper from the Great Lakes made its way down to Florida, and quinoa from the American southeast was transported up to Canada.

Indigenous trade networks were the product of concerted effort . Tribes instituted laws to facilitate commerce.

Contracts were enforced and property rights were recognized, including intellectual property rights – meaning only certain individuals could use songs, prayers or images. The extent of commerce between distant and diverse people in the Americas led to the emergence of trade languages, such as Mobilian in the Southeast and Chinook in the Northwest.

Making advancement

Tribal economies organically adapted to European contact. Indians eagerly purchased guns, clothes, metal tools and more. Tribal cultures transformed as a result of European goods. Indeed, it is impossible to envision the iconic Plains Indians without the horse, yet the horse culture is a direct result of European contact.

While tribal cultures naturally evolved for millennia, the United States prevents tribal cultures from advancing today. For example, Tesla recently opened a service center on Nambe Pueblo land in New Mexico. News stories described Tesla’s move as dodging state law and finding a loophole . These depictions denigrate tribal sovereignty.

A more accurate assessment of what occurred is that Nambe Pueblo enacted better laws than New Mexico. Accordingly, Tesla was able to open on Nambe Pueblo. New Mexico is no worse off than if a neighboring state allowed Tesla service centers; in fact, states engage in jurisdictional competition all the time – it’s called federalism. Tribes should be afforded the same respect. After all, that was the deal when they agreed to cede their ancestral lands in exchange for reservations.

Tribes will remain the sovereign equivalent of Britney Spears until they are liberated from their nearly two-centuries-old guardianship. Until tribes’ ability to self-govern is fully recognized, reservations will continue to struggle with poverty and related maladies. It’s time to recognize tribes as the sovereigns they are and always have been.

Adam Crepelle, an assistant professor, is director of the Tribal Law & Economics Project in the Law & Economics Center at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School. He is also a Campbell Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

