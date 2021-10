(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s no secret that buying groceries and having to stock your pantry and fridge can get costly, whether you’re a single person or have a family. While $2.00 for butter and $1.00 for a loaf of bread may not seem like a lot at the moment, it can add up. However, there are ways that buying in bulk to save money helps cut down on the costs as well as the trips to the grocery store.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO